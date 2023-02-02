Period bloating: Avoiding (and having) these foods can make a huge difference

Bloating is a common early symptom of menstruation that many women experience. It usually starts a week before the period actually begins, leaving one feeling uncomfortable and even in pain, at times. According to experts, women feel bloated during (and before) the period due to the increased level of hormones that are present in the blood.

“Period bloating happens due to changes in progesterone and estrogen levels, which make the body retain more water and salt. The body’s cells become swollen with water, causing the feeling of bloating,” according to Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist.

Adding, Dr Ritu Sethi (gynaecologist and obstetrician) — director, The Aura Speciality Clinic Gurgaon & Senior Consultant- Gynaecology, Cloud Nine Hospitals, Gurgaon told indianexpress.com that bloating can also be a result of “faulty dietary habits, lack of exercise, too much of water retention in the body. Often, bloating is accompanied by gaseous distension, and swelling on the feet.” She further said that the sensation usually goes away once the period starts.

While period bloating cannot be prevented completely, including certain foods in the diet can help immensely. Lovneet listed the following foods for the same:

Ginger: Ginger is one of the best foods for period bloating. Ginger has anti-inflammatory effects which can soothe achy muscles.

Ajwain: Thymol, a compound present in ajwain (carom seeds), helps in the secretion of gastric juices and alleviates gas, bloating, and cramps.

Fennel seeds: Fennel is a saviour for your digestive system as it contains a compound that relaxes passages in your gastrointestinal tract allowing gas to pass and for bloating to subdue.

Jaggery: Jaggery might help reduce bloating because of the presence of high potassium and low sodium content in it. This helps to maintain the acid balance in the body cells, thereby providing relief from bloating

Banana: Bananas are rich in B6 and potassium, which prevent water retention, bloating and cramping. When consumed, potassium helps the kidneys flush out sodium which further results in lowering blood pressure and decreasing bloating.

Adding, Dr Sethi said that bloating can be managed naturally by a taking a salt restricted diet and reducing caffeine consumption as these foods increase the amount of water retention in the body. “Also, taking less stress, sleeping well, consuming a well balanced diet, and doing regular exercise decreases bloating. One must also avoid foods that are fried, processed, high in salt, along with sugary drinks, and caffeine to decrease the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome,” she stressed.

