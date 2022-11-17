Does peppermint worsen acid reflux?

GERD or Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease, a serious form of acid reflux, is a digestive disorder that leads to heartburn, regurgitation of food, wheezing, and even difficulty in swallowing. While it is often treatable with antacids, many people also swear by certain herbal remedies for relief. One such common solution is peppermint, which is known to be cooling and soothing for the body. However, should you really have peppermint in the case of acid reflux? According to nutritionist Pooja Palriwala, it might actually worsen the symptoms.

“You might think this refreshing herb would cool down heartburn and soothe reflux. Surprisingly, it does just the opposite. Mint relaxes the muscles in your esophagus, including the sphincter, so acid and other food remnants can flow back up to worsen reflux,” Palriwala wrote on Instagram.

Here’s what happens

GERD is when the stomach acid frequently flows back into the food pipe that connects the mouth and stomach. This causes symptoms like burning in the chest after a meal, bitter or sour taste in the mouth, difficulty swallowing, bad breath, nausea, and in some cases vomiting.

How does peppermint impact?

Since ancient times, peppermint has been used in traditional folk medicine to treat indigestion, nausea, and vomiting. This is as a result of peppermint’s soothing, calming, and relaxing effects, which aid in stomach relaxation, said Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai. “It also has some antifungal and antibacterial properties, which help prevent stomach infections. However, it can be a challenging herbal remedy for people with acid reflux,” Dr Patel told indianexpress.com.

“Since peppermint ‘relaxes’ the intestines, taking it in larger doses might be harmful, especially for people with GERD. The lower esophageal sphincter, or LES, a muscle flap between the esophagus and stomach, can relax in response to high amounts of peppermint. Acid reflux is brought on by a loosened LES, which permits acid and other stomach substances to flow back up the oesophagus and into the mouth. One of the main causes of persistent acid reflux in the majority of cases is this mechanical defect,” added Dr Patel.

So, consult an expert before you consume peppermint to get relief from acid relief next time.

