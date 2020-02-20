People with stressful jobs should never skip breakfast; here’s why

Breakfast has a lot of health benefits. (Source: Getty Images) Breakfast has a lot of health benefits. (Source: Getty Images)

Some of us often make the mistake of skipping breakfast when we are running short of time and have to rush to work. And that’s something experts strongly advise against because of the numerous health benefits of breakfast.

Most importantly, children, women with irregular periods, those who go for morning workout, those with stressful jobs, people with low immunity and athletes should never skip breakfast, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar pointed out in an Instagram post.

That does not mean any food can qualify as good breakfast. It should be hot, fresh and homecooked, said Diwekar in a long post. The meal should ideally be unique to the region. “Even in India, states which are known for their breakfast also live longer than the national average — Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Maharashtra. The idli or appam in Kerala, the bread or the noonchai of Kashmiri, paratha of Punjab and poha of Maharashtra are well known and widely eaten,” she added.

Health benefits of breakfast

Having a nutritous breakfast not just boosts life span but also has other benefits, as mentioned by Diwekar. These are:

• Prevents headaches and acidity during the day

• Optimises micro-nutrient delivery and assimilation, especially important for people with low vitamin B12, vitamin D and iron

• Ensures that your cortisol levels stay in a balanced state (reduces stress)

• Prevents bingeing and overeating later in the day

• Reduces the need to consume stimulants like tea, coffee, cigarettes and chocolates

• Allows for growth of diverse gut bacteria

But you cannot cook an elaborate breakfast every morning if you have an early appointment or meeting, for instance. According to Diwekar, we must avoid falling back on quick breakfast options like packaged cereals, oats, smoothies and juices, so how does one manage in that case?

If you do not have any time to cook, Diwekar suggested adding tadka to rice or chapati from the previous night or a cup of milk with dry fruits for breakfast. One can also have “Amboli, sattu, homemade laddoo with millets, pulses, nuts and jaggery“, she advised.

People who have to leave early or eat lunch early — at about 11 am — can have nuts and fruits like banana. For those who have lunch by 1 pm, Diwekar recommended traditional breakfast options suited to the region like poha, upma, idli, dosa, noon chai, paratha, poori sabzi, missi roti, kulath paratha, bajra khichdi, and so on.

