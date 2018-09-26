People in India not well aware about mental illness: Ramon Magsaysay winner Dr Bharat Vatwani

Written by Arti Chouhan

“Social workers are never happy with what they have achieved. They always want more and feel that their work is incomplete. They never get satisfied. That is why I always say that whatever I have done so far is just a drop in the ocean,” says Ramon Magsaysay winner Dr Bharat Vatwani.

Poona Citizen-Doctor Forum (PCDF) on Tuesday felicitated Vatwani, who was given the Ramon Magsaysay Award this year for his work to reunite schizophrenic patients with their families.

Vatwani, who is a psychiatrist based in Mumbai, had established Shraddha Rehabilitation Foundation in 1989 at Karjat to help reunite mentally challenged destitutes with their families. The foundation has so far reunited more than 7,000 people suffering from schizophrenia.

“People in India are not well aware about mental illness or schizophrenia… But slowly, this scenario is changing and people are contributing towards this cause,” said Vatwani.

