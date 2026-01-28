‘Her pelvis had fractured’: Orthopaedic surgeon shares case of woman with lower abdomen pain mistaken as period ache

Dr Nikhil Bharambe, a consultant orthopedic surgeon, Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar Navi Mumbai affirmed that the lower abdomen or pelvic area can suffer fractures or ruptures

google-preferred-btn
urinaryHere's what to consider (Photo: Freepik)

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Obaidur Rahman recently highlighted the case of a patient, which left him “silent”. “As a surgeon, I’ve fixed broken bones, torn ligaments, and shattered joints. But this one case…left me silent. She was 24. A dancer. Confident, smiling, high energy. She walked into my clinic holding her lower abdomen. “I think it’s just my periods again,” she said. ‘It comes every month… I’ve gotten used to it’.”

While he noticed no limp, no swelling, and “just pain that comes and goes”, worse after long rehearsals and better with painkillers, he asked her about her periods. “Sometimes they come. Sometimes not. I’ve learned to live with it,” she said, “like she was apologising,” Dr Rahman added.

About to send her home, the doctor said he noticed “the way she winced while standing up.” “The way her foot dragged slightly, it stayed with me. I ordered an MRI.”

The MRI revealed that “her pelvis had fractured”. “A clean stress fracture through the pubic bone. No accident. No fall. Just months of starvation, skipped periods, and silence. Her bones had been cracking while she danced, and she was on a diet.”

Vitamin D Vitamin D was low (Photo: Freepik)

Her blood reports also noted that her Vitamin D was critically low, estrogen was suppressed, she was anemic, with a bone scan revealing early osteoporosis.

“She didn’t need painkillers. She needed to be rescued… from the idea that being lean equals being healthy,” said Dr Rahman in a post on Instagram.

Taking a cue from this case, let’s examine how a pelvis fracture can be a silent threat and what causes it.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Nikhil Bharambe, a consultant orthopedic surgeon, Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar Navi Mumbai, said that the lower abdomen or pelvic area can suffer fractures or ruptures, especially involving the pelvic bones.

“These injuries can happen because of high-impact trauma such as road accidents, falls from height, or severe sports injuries. In rare cases, even sudden forceful muscle contraction or underlying bone weakness (such as osteoporosis), malignancies, metastasis, and geriatric patients can lead to fractures or ruptures,” said Dr Bharambe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Obaidur Rahman (@drobaid_rahman)

 

 

What makes pelvic injuries complicated is that symptoms aren’t always apparent at first, remarked Dr Bharambe.

“Many patients will fail to notice the symptoms. Therefore, some patients may not experience sharp pain immediately, especially if the fracture is stable or if the internal bleeding is slow. This can delay diagnosis. Watch for subtle signs such as groin discomfort, difficulty walking, lower abdominal pain, or unexplained bruising. As in the case, it is common that lower abdominal pain in women can be mistaken for periods,” said Dr Bharambe.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | ‘Number 5 is super common’: Gastroenterologist lists signs that indicate your body might be missing key nutrients

If ignored, pelvic fractures can cause complications like nerve damage or bladder/bowel issues, said Dr Bharambe. “Timely diagnosis and medical attention are crucial, especially after trauma. So, be careful and consult an expert for an appropriate diagnosis,” said Dr Bharambe.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Uorfi Javed
Silent Deficiency: Why your bedtime snore might be a cry for Vitamin D
What snoring can reveal about your vitamin D levels
‘Modern-day princess’ Padmaja Kumari Parmar on not knowing a world without Type 1 diabetes: ‘Being diagnosed at 5 changed life overnight’
Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar diabetes, who is Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar insulin, Padmaja Kumari Parmar Mewar
Dietary cholesterol from eggs is not the same as one produced in your body: 'I advise caution only for those with...'
cholesterol
Advertisement
PHOTOS
films
Photography documentaries you must watch
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Uorfi Javed
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
engineer working during bike ride
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Content creator sells Maggi in Manali, his single day earnings stuns internet: ‘Internship mil jayegi?”
Content creator sells Maggie in Manali
Viral video shows the life of a Zepto intern: from 12 pm login to playing FIFA
At 5 pm, the intern is seen playing FIFA “with the boys”
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement