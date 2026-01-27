Peeing more, feeling colder, mood shifts: A doctor explains the ‘weird’ signs your body shows during fat loss

When people think of fat loss, they often expect dramatic changes on the weighing scale or visibly smaller clothes. In reality, the body often shows subtler, sometimes unexpected signs that go far beyond numbers.

Highlighting this lesser-discussed side of weight change, Navi Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Mallika Surve recently spoke about the unusual ways the body signals fat loss. In an Instagram post, she described what she called “weird” but common changes people may notice as their metabolism and hormones begin to shift.

In her caption, Dr Surve wrote: “Have you been here?” before listing ten signs. These included physical, emotional, and behavioural changes such as:

“1️⃣You start peeing more than usual, like your body’s literally flushing out the old version of you

2️⃣You feel colder, especially in your hands and feet, not because something’s wrong, but because your insulation’s finally leaving

3️⃣ Your sweat smells different, not bad, just different. That’s your body actually burning fat for fuel

4️⃣ You get random energy bursts, one minute you’re chill, the next you’re cleaning your whole apartment — metabolism’s waking up

5️⃣ Your face leans out, first jawline starts showing cheekbones pop, and you’re like, “When did that happen?”

6️⃣Your clothes start fitting weirdly tighter in some spots, looser in others. That’s your body recomposing itself, not “plateauing”

7️⃣You start sleeping like a baby, your hormones finally chill out, and your body’s repairing for real

8️⃣You catch mood swings early on, then suddenly you just feel better, fat loss balances way more than your weight

9️⃣You notice new veins or shape in the mirror, not flexing harder, just less fluff hiding your hard work

🔟 Your appetite gets weird some days you’re starving other days food doesn’t even cross your mind that’s your hunger hormones resetting.”

While these signs may sound reassuring, they also raise important questions about how fat loss affects hormones, fluids, metabolism, and overall health.

So, why do changes like increased urination, feeling colder, or altered sweat smell occur during fat loss?

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, a public health intellectual, tells indianexpress.com, “Increased urination is common, especially in the early phase, because fat cells store water along with energy. When fat is broken down, this excess water is released and excreted through urine. Feeling colder is also a frequent experience, as reduced body fat means less insulation and, in some cases, a slightly lower resting metabolic rate.”

He continues, “Changes in sweat smell can occur when the body relies more on fat for fuel, producing ketones that may alter body odour temporarily. These changes are generally normal if a person is eating adequately and losing weight gradually. However, persistent extreme cold intolerance, very strong ammonia-like sweat, dizziness, or excessive urination accompanied by fatigue can be red flags. These may indicate under-eating, dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, or hormonal disruption and should not be ignored.”

Impact on hormones related to mood, sleep, and appetite

Fat loss affects several hormones, including leptin, ghrelin, cortisol, and insulin, all of which play a role in mood, appetite, and sleep regulation. In the initial stages of fat loss, Dr Hiremath states, leptin levels often drop, which can increase hunger and make a person feel more irritable or emotionally sensitive. At the same time, calorie restriction or increased training load can temporarily raise cortisol, the stress hormone, contributing to mood swings and disrupted sleep.

As the body adapts and energy intake becomes more balanced, these hormones begin to stabilise. Dr Hiremath says, “This is why some people experience emotional fluctuations early on but feel calmer and more mentally clear later.”

Healthy progress versus excessive or unhealthy fat loss

Healthy progress is typically accompanied by stable energy levels, regular menstrual cycles in women, good sleep, and maintained strength or fitness performance, Dr Hiremath stresses. “On the other hand, excessive fat loss may present as constant fatigue, hair thinning, hormonal irregularities, frequent illness, or a gaunt facial appearance. The key indicator is how the body feels and functions, not just how it looks. Fat loss should enhance overall health, not compromise it.”

