‘I am urinating 4-5 times every hour. Should I worry about kidney disease or diabetes?’

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One of the common early signs of uncontrolled diabetes is excessive urination. So, should one be worried if one is urinating 4–5 times every hour? Responding to this Quora query, ‘Why am I urinating 4–5 times every hour? Should I worry about kidney disease or diabetes?’ Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD – diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that when blood sugar levels rise significantly, the kidneys work harder to remove extra glucose from the body through urine.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“This leads to increased urine production, often along with excessive thirst, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, increased hunger, or blurred vision. Many people overlook these symptoms at first, thinking they are due to stress or changes in their lifestyle,” said Dr Negalur.
Not necessarily, affirmed Dr Negalur. “Kidney disease usually does not cause symptoms in its early stages. However, changes in urination patterns can sometimes occur as kidney function worsens. Other warning signs may include swelling in the feet or face, constant fatigue, loss of appetite, high blood pressure, or frothy urine. Frequent urination alone is not enough to diagnose kidney disease, but it should be taken seriously if it continues,” said Dr Negalur.
According to Dr Negalur, urinary tract infections, an overactive bladder, prostate enlargement in men, pregnancy, anxiety, excessive fluid intake, and certain medications like diuretics can all lead to more frequent urination. In some cases, the cause may be temporary and easy to treat.
If frequent urination lasts more than a few days, disrupts sleep, or occurs with symptoms like excessive thirst, burning during urination, fever, weight loss, blood in urine, or swelling, it is important to see a doctor.
“A simple check-up, which may include blood sugar testing and kidney function assessment, can often identify the cause early and help prevent complications,” said Dr Negalur.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.