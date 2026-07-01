‘I am urinating 4-5 times every hour. Should I worry about kidney disease or diabetes?’

One of the common early signs of uncontrolled diabetes is excessive urination. So, should one be worried if one is urinating 4–5 times every hour? Responding to this Quora query, ‘Why am I urinating 4–5 times every hour? Should I worry about kidney disease or diabetes?’ Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD – diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that when blood sugar levels rise significantly, the kidneys work harder to remove extra glucose from the body through urine.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.