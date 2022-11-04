Peas or matar: Here’s what makes these ‘bead-sized jewels’ an extraordinary vegetable

Easily available in fresh, canned, or frozen forms, green peas belong to the legume family along with soybeans, chickpeas, and other kinds of beans. Although they are available year-round, pea or matar is a staple vegetable in the winter season and is enjoyed in various ways. However, many people pick out peas from their food, something experts say you should not. But why?

“This bead-sized jewel is not an ordinary vegetable, but rather is a powerhouse of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients. Also, a wonder nutrient in peas, called coumestrol, has cancer protective ability, and its antioxidants such as vitamin C, E, zinc, catechin, and epicatechin aid the body’s immune system to create a protective shield against infections,” Dr Garima Goyal, a dietitian, told indianexpress.com.

Adding, Dr Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, wrote on Instagram: “Are you the one who secretly picks out ‘peas’ from your food? If so, then you need to stop doing it because these little pods not only enhance the taste and flavour of food but provide some notable health benefits.”

So what are these benefits?

* Stabilises blood sugar levels: Experts believe that peas have a relatively low glycemic index (GI is a measure of how quickly your blood sugar rises after eating a specific food), which makes it a good fit for diabetics. Concurring, Dr Garima said: “Peas are also rich in fibre and protein which slow the digestion of carbohydrates and keep a person fuller for a longer time. It also helps stabilise the sugar levels.”

*Healthy skin: According to Dr Batra, peas contain “skin-friendly nutrients” which include vitamin B6, C, and folate (folic acid). “These nutrients can help lower inflammation and free radical damage which tends to rob the skin off its natural stores of collagen and elastin-proteins,” she continued. Adding, Dr Garima said that “flavonoids, catechin, epicatechin, carotenoid and alpha-carotene in peas also exhibit anti-aging effects.”

*An excellent source of protein: Calling peas “one of the best plant-based sources of protein”, Dr Batra said that they are very filling and rich in fibre, making them perfect for those who do not consume animal-based protein. Further, Dr Garima said, “The fibre in peas adds bulk to the stool and aids in smoother bowel movement.”

*Helps regulate cholesterol levels: Dr Batra explained that green peas are rich in “niacin” which helps reduce the production of triglycerides and VLDL (very low-density lipoprotein, which results in less bad cholesterol) and also increases HDL (good) cholesterol.

