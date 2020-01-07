Here’s why you should include peas or matar in your diet

Green peas are full of antioxidants. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock Green peas are full of antioxidants. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock

Vegetables are extremely beneficial for one’s health and well-being as they provide various vitamins and minerals to the body. One such nutrient-dense vegetable is the pea, which is a rich source of nutrients including phytonutrients, lutein and zeaxanthin and a host of vitamins and minerals. Sharing why one should include pea pods in their regular diet, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter and said, “Sweet, chubby peapods on the vine announce the start of the spring growing season. This vitamin powerhouse has A, B-1, B-6, C, supersized serving of osteoporosis-fighting K, fibre, low fat and no cholesterol. K-1 helps in bone health and blood clotting.”

#EatRightIndia_80 Sweet,chubby peapods on the vine announce the start of the spring growing season.

This vitamin powerhouse has A, B-1, B-6, C,supersized serving of osteoporosis-fighting K,fiber, low fat & no cholesterol. K-1 helps in bone health & blood clotting#EatRightIndia pic.twitter.com/fAdNXNx0Vq — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 23, 2019

The post also mentioned that since peas are low in sodium, they make an ideal option for those suffering from nutrition and malnutrition.

As a source of vitamin K, manganese, thiamin, copper, vitamin C, phosphorous, and folate, green peas offer a myriad of potent antioxidants. One of its powerful antioxidants includes coumestrol, a polyphenol that is said to lower your risk of stomach cancer.

Green peas are a great addition to your menu. Here’s why

Good source of iron

Iron deficiency in the body leads to various issues, such that the body can’t make enough healthy oxygen-carrying red blood cells which leads to haemoglobin deficiency. Peas are a good source of iron which aid in combating fatigue by giving strength to the body.

High fibre content

Peas have a high fibre content which helps in maintaining good digestive health. So make sure to include them in your salads, sides and curry.

Peas are good for your eye and skin health. (Source: File Photo) Peas are good for your eye and skin health. (Source: File Photo)

Builds immunity

Since peas are rich in vitamin C, they make for a good immunity building food. They contain phytoalexins, an antioxidant that helps keep serious stomach ailments away.

Good for eye health

Peas are packed with carotenoid pigment lutein which is known to reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration or loss of vision in old age. Peas can also boost eyesight.

Good for skin health

As peas are a rich source of Vitamin C, they play a significant role in the production of collagen, which helps keep the skin firm and glowing. Vitamin C also protects the skin from free radicals. The antioxidants help fight oxidative damage caused by the free radicals.

