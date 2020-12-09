Peanut and jaggery: A healthy combo that should be part of your diet

Include this flavourful combination in your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There are many foods that help strengthen the body and boost immunity. And if you combine two such nutritious foods, then you are in for a super healthy and powerful treat. One such ideal combination for winters is jaggery coated peanut balls or chikki that can be easily prepared at home. Not only is it delicious, but is also a great way to satiate hunger pangs and strengthen the body.

Here’s why the combo is considered good for the body.

*Selenium in groundnuts, and magnesium and iron in jaggery helps improve fertility-related problems and makes muscles stronger.

*The flavourful combination helps treat hemoglobin deficiency and protects against anaemia. Antioxidants in peanuts also help purify the blood.

*Groundnuts are considered a good source of fibre whereas jaggery contains elements of potassium, magnesium, zinc, and iron, which boost metabolism.

*Calcium found in molasses and peanuts helps strengthen bones.

ALSO READ | From building immunity to improving digestion: Count on these 10 winter superfoods

However, avoid excessive consumption as it may lead to stomach-related issues like constipation.

In an earlier post, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar listed down why the combination makes for a filling and healthy snack instead of biscuits, chocolates or chips.

*Complete meal, wholesome but not cumbersome to eat or even prepare.

*A super mix of micro-minerals, vitamins and polyphenols.

*Rich in essential fats too, good for the heart and bones. Especially good for athletic kids and gymnasts in particular.

*Extremely high in antioxidants, making it a boon for kids who don’t like eating fruits.

*Has the minerals and vitamin B profile to ease puberty and cramps during periods.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd