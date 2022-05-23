Fruity alert: Here’s what makes peach or aadu a summer ‘superstar’

Experts regularly advise consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables. And one summer fruit which is known to be extremely beneficial is the peach or aadu. Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a detailed note on why one much include this fruit in their diet.

“Summer produce is, objectively, the best. One of the summer’s fruit superstars is peach or aadu that abounds in essential nutrients and confers some fantastic benefits for human health,” she said.

She listed down the following benefits.

🍑 May aid in digestion

Peaches, being a rich source of natural dietary fibre, help in regulating appetite. Furthermore, they facilitate the movement of processed and unprocessed food particles through the gut, reducing the occurrence of constipation.

🍑 May reduce allergy symptoms

When your body is exposed to an allergen, it releases histamine, or chemicals made by the immune system to help rid your body of the allergen. Histamines are part of your body’s defence system and trigger allergy symptoms like sneezing, itching, or coughing. Peaches may help reduce allergy symptoms by preventing the release of histamines in the blood.

Peaches may be beneficial for allergy too (Representative) (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Peaches may be beneficial for allergy too (Representative) (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

🍑 Preserve skin health

Vitamin C is also an antioxidant present in abundant amounts in peaches. Research suggests that regularly consuming vitamin C can improve the appearance and health of the skin. This powerful antioxidant plays a vital role in forming collagen that acts as the support system for the skin, promoting wound healing, and enhancing skin strength.

🍑 May prevent certain types of cancers

Peaches are full of polyphenols — a category of antioxidants shown to reduce the growth and limit the spreading of cancer cells. Also, peach skin and flesh are rich in carotenoids and caffeic acid — two types of antioxidants found to have anti-cancer properties, said Batra.

