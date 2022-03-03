What is pea protein and how does it benefit the body?

Healthy eating has become the need of the hour, and people around the world are choosing plant-based foods with more enthusiasm than ever before. Peas are a favourite in many Indian kitchens, but instead of simply using them in soups or to make a sabzi, ‘pea protein’ is being considered by many.

Madhvi Datwani, the CEO and co-founder of Green Protein — a plant-based protein beverage that is vegan and cruelty-free — says pea protein is derived from split peas, a kind of lentil, and is used as a supplement, in protein shakes, smoothies, energy beverages, and more.

“It helps increase the protein content of whatever it is that you’re consuming and is a seamless fit, no matter what your dietary requirements are, since it’s vegan and gluten-free,” she says.

Wondering how you can make the switch from traditional sources to this sustainable alternative? The expert shares some benefits that can help you make a decision.

* Aids in muscle building and repair: Peas contain all the essential amino acids that are perfect for repairing and rebuilding muscle tissues after rigorous workouts. When your muscle tissues are torn post exercising, pea protein delivers an immediate supply of the right amino acids. It helps you feel less sore and tired. It is a great source of iron and a high-quality protein.

* Provides the body with a multitude of enzymes: Pea protein is great at providing you with a strong and steady supply of enzymes that your body uses to produce energy, transport nutrients, and more. A consistent amount helps your body carry out key tasks with ease. Furthermore, pea protein is easy on the gut.

* Works with every kind of diet: Naturally vegan and gluten-free, pea protein is devoid of any allergy-causing ingredients. It’s free of wheat, eggs, peanuts, and contains just pure pea. It works with all diets. It can be quite appetising as well.

* Great for the heart: The protein from peas helps reduce cholesterol and even lowers blood pressure, all while being easy on the kidneys. It’s great for those with underlying heart conditions. Pea protein is also free of some pesky additions found in whey or traditional sources of protein.

* Helps control impulse eating and weight: It helps regulate appetite and aids in weight loss. It’s a low-calorie item that’s devoid of harmful and unhealthy fats. It’s likely to keep you full for longer.

