From stress to PCOS: Reasons your period might get delayed or suddenly stop

People take it for granted that they will have their periods from puberty until middle age, but what happens when your periods suddenly stop? It is fairly common to experience irregular periods from time to time owing to lifestyle changes and environmental factors such as work shifts, that can make your periods late. But absent periods (amenorrhea), especially at the early age, should always be checked.

Many a times females miss out their regular menstrual cycle, which may not always indicate pregnancy. So if you are a young woman and have regular periods, but missed out one for three months and are not pregnant, then you should see your gynecologist as it could be more serious.

Dr Shobha Gupta, medical director and IVF expert from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre shares some common reasons your periods might have suddenly stopped.

Stress

Severe stress can have a major affect on your periods. High levels of physical or emotional stress hormones, such as cortisol, in your body may interfere with menstrual hormones surges, resulting in a cycle that’s delayed or stopped.

Excessive exercise

Working out is good, but if you exercise too much or do it aggressively then your hormones will be disrupted in a way they are when you are stressed. Excessive workouts without taking in enough calories can cause disruptions in the body. If you are an avid gym-goer or athlete and have very little body fat, there is a good chance you will begin to skip periods and have anovular cycles too.

Excess or less body weight

We know not all fat is good, but some fat is essential. If your body weight sinks too low, you may stop ovulating. Being too thin can prevent a pregnancy when there is not enough food to sustain both you and the baby. In the same way, excess weight can lead to obesity thereby increasing your chances of being diagnosed with infertility. Keep a watch on your weight; too much body weight also disrupts your menstrual cycle.

You may have PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is very common today due to lifestyle habits. It’s an endocrine disorder that has many symptoms, such as lack of or irregular periods, ‘cysts’ in the ovaries, fertility issues and weight gain. It can also cause excess body hair, acne, thinning hair and depression. Not everyone shows all these signs; however it affects women in different ways. Untreated, it can sometimes lead to more serious conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart problems, so don’t ignore it.

You could be going through pre mature menopause

Menopause is something that we associate with older women, but premature ovarian failure (POF) can happen to younger women, too. The exact cause of POF remains undetermined but changing food habits, work cultures with increased pressure and high stress jobs are some of the reasons of your sudden menopause.