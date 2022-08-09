scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Decoding the link between perfumes and PCOS

Perfumes can be harmful to women as most of them contain triclosan (TCS) - a chlorinated aromatic compound

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 10:00:21 am
PCOSPCOS is a lifestyle disorder (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal problems among women. In the current scenario of compromised lifestyle and dietary habits, the situation has only worsened with at least three out of 10 women being diagnosed with the condition. As we know, it is a lifestyle disease and experts recommend curing it by regularly exercising, consuming a nutritious diet and weight loss, among others.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

But, did you know that those with PCOS must also eliminate certain items from their lifestyles such as milk and milk products, use of plastics, cosmetics and perfumes? Yes, you read that right!

Perfumes, too, can be harmful to women as most of them contain triclosan (TCS) – a chlorinated aromatic compound. “It is widely used in personal care as well as household products such as perfumed soaps, shampoo, toothpaste and liquid disinfectants,” Dr Monika Singh, Assistant Professor (Department of OBGY), Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

Explaining how exposure to TCS is linked to PCOS, Dr Singh said, “Widespread exposures to TCS have been observed in many countries. Evidence from animal and in vitro studies suggested a variety of hormonal activities of TCS, including oestrogenic, androgenic and antiandrogenic activities, and disturbance of thyroid hormone activities, all of which are related to PCOS-like syndrome.”

perfumes pcos No perfume containing synthetic fragrance can be said to be safe (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

She added that it may contribute to the clinical manifestation of PCOS.

As such, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on September 9, 2016, banned the incorporation of triclosan and 18 other antimicrobial chemicals from household soap products. The following year, it prevented companies from using triclosan in over-the-counter healthcare antiseptic products without premarket review. India, however, lacks any such regulation on the use of triclosan-laced products, the expert shared.

ALSO READ |Expert shares health warnings women should be aware of in their 30s

Sharing how perfumes containing synthetic fragrances are linked to PCOS, Dr Gunjan Gupta Govil, Founder and Chairman, Gunjan IVF World Group, added: “Your body has certain hormones — FSH and LH — and there’s a proper balance between them. Synthetic fragrances have certain compounds known as environmental endocrine disruptors. They disrupt the hormonal balance between FSH and LH. As a result, conditions like PCOS become more prominent. Research has found that patients who use such fragrances have an increased incidence of PCOS as compared to those who do not.”

Advising to avoid such perfumes as much as possible, she explained that no perfume containing synthetic fragrance can be said to be safe. “Even small amounts have been associated with PCOS. Use natural products such as essential oils as they don’t have these environmental endocrine disruptors,” Dr Govil suggested.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 10:00:21 am

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

4

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

5

India Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli & KL Rahul return; Jasprit Bumrah unavailable for selection

Featured Stories

Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe writes: A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe writes: A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes vaulting 2024 goals

With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes vaulting 2024 goals

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

Jairam Ramesh: 'Govt didn't have agenda... appetite for continuing session'
Parliament ends early

Jairam Ramesh: 'Govt didn't have agenda... appetite for continuing session'

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai
Know Your City

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai

On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
Recalling 'Quit India'

On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kailash Mansarovar
Photography show brings to life the colourful ‘history of geography’ of the Kailash-Manasarovar region
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement