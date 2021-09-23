PCOS Awareness Month: Ayurvedic practices and herbs to keep it under control

Around the world, many women and young girls suffer from PCOS, which is short for ‘polycystic ovary syndrome’, a condition that can be caused by genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors, resulting in hormonal imbalance, irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, acne, hair fall, etc.

It has to be kept in mind that while PCOS cannot be completely cured, it can be controlled with healthy, balanced diet and lifestyle choices, such as exercising every day. Nikhil Maheshwari, the director of MPIL Wellness says that Ayurveda and yoga have been known to be extremely effective in combating PCOS by helping women restore balance and lead healthy lives.

As such, he lists some Ayurvedic practices and herbs that can help keep your PCOS under control while also improving your overall health and well-being.

Basti (herbal enema)

Often administered in 2 phases, an oil, and a decoction phase, basti is an enema-based Ayurvedic approach that helps release vitiated vata which normalises bowel movements and provides a general feeling of a clean and healthy gut.

Virechan (herbal cleansing)

Our bodies need to be rid of toxins and virechan is used for that — expelling toxins such as vitiated pitta out of our body. Virechan is done by administering Ayurvedic drugs that induce bowel movements to clear our gut and keep it healthy.

Ayurveda and yoga have been known to be extremely effective in combating PCOS. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Ayurveda and yoga have been known to be extremely effective in combating PCOS. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Vaman (herbal vomiting)

A practice that is also used to cleanse the body, vaman is primarily aimed at getting rid of vitiated kapha by inducing vomiting. A painless procedure, vaman not only detoxifies the body but also balances the hormones, keeping PCOS in check.

Yogic exercises

Following an Ayurvedic lifestyle also involves a combination of yogic exercises that are curated to help you tackle specific issues like PCOS. Certain yoga asanas such as pranayama, the butterfly pose, Bharadvajasana, Padma Sadhana, Surya Namaskar, Sarvangasana, etc., help in balancing the hormones, keeping PCOS under control, says Maheshwari.

Healthy diet

Avoid consuming deep-fried foods, red meat, or anything that contains excess fat as it increases the body’s insulin levels. On the other hand, consuming foods that are rich in fibre can help manage PCOS.

Maheshwari advises you try the following herbs:

* Kachnar: An excellent astringent, kachnar reduces inflammation by shrinking the tissue cells of the cyst. Besides, it also regulates blood circulation throughout the menstrual period, while aiding weight loss.

* Ashoka: A uterine stimulant that helps increase uterine contractions and keep the reproductive organs healthy by stimulating the ovarian tissue, the ashoka herb has been known to combat menstrual irregularities. It is an excellent remedy for PCOS.

* Nirgundi: This herb helps in relieving cyclic mastalgia — soreness in the breast region which intensifies just ahead of menstruation and contains analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Nirgundi also helps control PMS (premenstrual syndrome) and improves fertility.

