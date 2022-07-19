PCOD and diabetes: Understanding the link between the two conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder among women that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges, is associated with irregular periods and, in many cases, infertility. But, did you know that women who have PCOS are also vulnerable to type 2 diabetes?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Women with PCOS are often insulin resistant; their bodies can make insulin but can’t use it effectively, increasing their risk for type 2 diabetes.”

Similarly, a recent study titled ‘Women’s Health Study’ by Apple and Harvard also pointed out that women with PCOS are almost four times more likely to have pre-diabetic conditions and three times more likely to have type 2 diabetes.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dr Shweta Goswami, leading IVF expert and director of Zeeva Fertility explained the connection between the two. “PCOD and diabetes are interrelated because there is a hormonal imbalance happening in the body known as metabolic syndrome. PCOS disturbs women’s endocrine system,” she said.

Who is more at risk?

According to the expert, women who have PCOS are more at risk of getting diabetic if they:

Follow these lifestyle tips to prevent diabetes (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Follow these lifestyle tips to prevent diabetes (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Are obese

*Have a family history of diabetes

*Are leading an unhealthy lifestyle

*Don’t exercise

*Are constantly stressed

Precautionary measures

Women with PCOS should keep the following lifestyle tips in mind, according to Dr Goswami.

*Weight management

*Inch loss

*Stress management

*Regular exercises

*Good eating habits

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!