PCOD and diabetes: Understanding the link between the two conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder among women that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges, is associated with irregular periods and, in many cases, infertility. But, did you know that women who have PCOS are also vulnerable to type 2 diabetes?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Women with PCOS are often insulin resistant; their bodies can make insulin but can’t use it effectively, increasing their risk for type 2 diabetes.”
Similarly, a recent study titled ‘Women’s Health Study’ by Apple and Harvard also pointed out that women with PCOS are almost four times more likely to have pre-diabetic conditions and three times more likely to have type 2 diabetes.
Dr Shweta Goswami, leading IVF expert and director of Zeeva Fertility explained the connection between the two. “PCOD and diabetes are interrelated because there is a hormonal imbalance happening in the body known as metabolic syndrome. PCOS disturbs women’s endocrine system,” she said.
Who is more at risk?
According to the expert, women who have PCOS are more at risk of getting diabetic if they:
*Are obese
*Have a family history of diabetes
*Are leading an unhealthy lifestyle
*Don’t exercise
*Are constantly stressed
Precautionary measures
Women with PCOS should keep the following lifestyle tips in mind, according to Dr Goswami.
*Weight management
*Inch loss
*Stress management
*Regular exercises
*Good eating habits
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
