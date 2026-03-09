When signs like ‘staring spells,’ ‘becoming absent minded’ require medical attention

Fits or jerky movements are extreme types of seizures that require prompt medical attention, but neurologists stress that subtle seizures may also need medical consultation. Addressing some of the other types of seizures, Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, neurologist, AIIMS Delhi, shared in an informative post on Instagram: “There are different forms of seizures. Those are also equally important to treat.”

There are several types of seizures, such as Tonic-clonic seizures, Absence seizures, Myoclonic seizures, and Atonic seizures, said Dr Pavan Pai, consultant and interventional neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

“The most important of these, which patients deny and are unable to accept, is called behavioural arrest or absence seizures. Usually, a person suddenly stops midway through whatever they are doing—eating or in the middle of a conversation. Then, you are confused about what you were talking about. If you are having such episodes, it is best to consult a neurologist,” said Dr Sehrawat.