When signs like ‘staring spells,’ ‘becoming absent minded’ require medical attention

Fits or jerky movements are extreme types of seizures that require prompt medical attention, but neurologists stress that subtle seizures may also need medical consultation. Addressing some of the other types of seizures, Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, neurologist, AIIMS Delhi, shared in an informative post on Instagram: “There are different forms of seizures. Those are also equally important to treat.”
There are several types of seizures, such as Tonic-clonic seizures, Absence seizures, Myoclonic seizures, and Atonic seizures, said Dr Pavan Pai, consultant and interventional neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.
“The most important of these, which patients deny and are unable to accept, is called behavioural arrest or absence seizures. Usually, a person suddenly stops midway through whatever they are doing—eating or in the middle of a conversation. Then, you are confused about what you were talking about. If you are having such episodes, it is best to consult a neurologist,” said Dr Sehrawat.
Agreeing with this, consultant neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, added: “Yes, seizures are of various types. The most commonly known are generalised seizures, where a person has tonic-clonic (jerky) movements of arms and legs, frothing from the mouth, tongue bite, and is unconscious for a few minutes.”
In most cases, the causes of seizures are unknown. “In some, there are familial (genetic) causes. In others, the seizures are secondary to brain trauma (injury), infections of the brain, tumours of the brain, developmental malformations of the brain, or hypoxia (lack of oxygen supply) of the brain due to complications at the time of delivery,” said Dr Kumar.
While other types of seizures may not have these features, there could be subtle signs and symptoms. “These include stopping in the middle of a conversation for a few seconds, becoming absent-minded during a conversation, or a staring spell lasting for a few seconds,” said Dr Kumar. During these seizures, the person may appear to be “zoning out” or daydreaming, but they are actually experiencing a disruption in normal brain activity, stressed Dr Muralikrishna Konda, consultant neuro physician, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad.
The person may stop speaking, blink rapidly, or have slight muscle twitching before resuming their activity as if nothing happened. “These seizures are more common in children but can also occur in adults,” said Dr Konda.
However, it is vital to note that this kind of behaviour can also be caused by multiple reasons. According to Dr Pai, in some cases, it might be due to stress, anxiety, mental trauma, short attention span, memory issues, and not just seizures. “Individuals are advised to immediately consult a doctor for prompt diagnosis and also to determine the root cause of this particular habit,” said Dr Pai.
Dr Konda said that absence seizures can be triggered by factors such as stress, lack of sleep, or flashing lights. “Although they are usually brief, frequent absence seizures can affect daily functioning, learning, and overall quality of life if not treated,” said Dr Konda.
Dr Kumar said that seizure diagnosis in these cases can be confirmed by a neurological evaluation and EEG (electroencephalography).
“Treatment with anti-seizure medications is effective in seizure control. It is vital to diagnose and treat these seizures. If left untreated, a child can suffer from deterioration in scholastic performance, and for an adult, their job might suffer,” said Dr Kumar.
