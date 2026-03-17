Parvathy opens up about decision not to freeze her eggs: ‘Didn’t want to put my body through it’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The traditional trajectory of motherhood is increasingly being viewed as a choice rather than an inevitability. As a growing number of public figures openly discuss their decision to remain child-free, a significant demographic shift is emerging among younger generations. This movement prioritises a lifestyle beyond the conventional bounds of caregiving, favouring professional development, higher education, and personal autonomy as intentional life paths. Recently, Qarib Qarib Singlle actor Parvathy joined this conversation, offering a candid perspective on her decision to forgo both motherhood and elective procedures like egg freezing.
“I didn’t want to put my body through it. I also truly believe that everybody has their own thing, each to their own, there’s no judgment. There was a time in my life when I thought the one true thing to do in life was to become a mother. Now I’m like, bro, thank God you got over it’. Now I don’t even have an iota of that feeling. But I have a better sense of nurturing now. From my dog,” she told The Male Feminist.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Gandhali Deorukhkar, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said women today are making life choices differently. “Building careers takes time, relationships do not follow fixed paths, and many want to feel financially or emotionally secure before having children. Egg freezing gives women a way to lessen biological pressures while focusing on other priorities,” said Dr Deorukhkar.
View this post on Instagram
According to Dr Deorukhkar, the first step is to understand your ovarian reserve through blood tests and ultrasound. “After that, it’s important to reflect on your reasons. Egg freezing is not an insurance policy or a guarantee for pregnancy. It’s a supportive option that offers more possibilities for the future, but keep your expectations realistic,” said Dr Deorukhkar.
The procedure typically takes about 10 to 12 days. It includes hormone injections, monitoring visits, and a short day-care procedure for egg retrieval. “Most women can continue working during this time. Some may experience temporary bloating or mood changes, but serious complications are rare when done under expert care,” said Dr Deorukhkar.
Costs vary based on the number of cycles needed and the medications used. “On average, one cycle can range from Rs 1.2 to Rs 2.5 lakh, not including annual storage fees. Some women may require more than one cycle to collect enough eggs, said Dr Deorukhkar.
Many people think that freezing eggs guarantees motherhood later on. “This isn’t true,” asserted Dr Deorukhkar. “While it improves options, it does not replace natural fertility. The decision should be well-informed, calm, and personal, not driven by fear or social pressure.”
Yes. Smoking, excessive alcohol, poor sleep, and unmanaged stress can negatively affect egg quality, said Dr Deorukhkar. “A balanced diet, regular exercise, and good mental health can support fertility outcomes, regardless of whether the frozen eggs are ever used,” said Dr Deorukhkar.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.