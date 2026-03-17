Parvathy opens up about decision not to freeze her eggs: ‘Didn’t want to put my body through it’

The traditional trajectory of motherhood is increasingly being viewed as a choice rather than an inevitability. As a growing number of public figures openly discuss their decision to remain child-free, a significant demographic shift is emerging among younger generations. This movement prioritises a lifestyle beyond the conventional bounds of caregiving, favouring professional development, higher education, and personal autonomy as intentional life paths. Recently, Qarib Qarib Singlle actor Parvathy joined this conversation, offering a candid perspective on her decision to forgo both motherhood and elective procedures like egg freezing.

“I didn’t want to put my body through it. I also truly believe that everybody has their own thing, each to their own, there’s no judgment. There was a time in my life when I thought the one true thing to do in life was to become a mother. Now I’m like, bro, thank God you got over it’. Now I don’t even have an iota of that feeling. But I have a better sense of nurturing now. From my dog,” she told The Male Feminist.