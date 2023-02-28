For three years, a teenager suffered from ‘involuntary twisting movements of left arm and leg’ — find out the cause

For three years, 13-year-old Ali suffered from “involuntary twisting movements of left arm and leg”, especially after he would start walking after sitting or lying down. Numerous tests were done, and all his reports came clear — making the diagnosis challenging. His parents then finally took him to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, who finally reached a conclusion, about which he opened up on a Twitter thread recently.

“I carefully listened to Ali’s history. These episodes always occurred while he initiated walking after rest (on getting up from a chair or bed). The left arm and leg would abnormally twist and stop on their own within a minute. He could self-induce these movements on demand in the OPD,” the expert shared.

2. Ali was disturbed with these abnormal movements, as he lost balance a few times resulting in fall on few occasions. These lasted 30-60 seconds and stopped on own. He could speak during these episodes and did not lose consciousness. These movements never occurred while resting. — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) February 22, 2023

The expert added that such “abnormal movements occurred 10-15 times on a daily basis. He was unable to take part in sports or outdoor games, as he was scared of falling. He spent most of his time sitting, which caused significant weight gain,” he added, while stressing that the teenager lost his balance due to these involuntary movements but never lost consciousness.

4. I carefully listened to Ali’s history. These episodes always occurred while he initiated walking after rest (on getting up from chair or bed). The left arm & leg would abnormally twist and stop on own within a minute. He could self-induce these movements on demand in the OPD. — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) February 22, 2023

But, this case was not new for Dr Kumar, who finally diagnosed Ali with Paroxysmal Kinesigenic Dyskinesia (PKD). “MRI brain and EEG (done at Doha) were normal. I discussed the diagnosis and treatment options with Ali’s parents. He was started on medical treatment. Review after two months via online consultation was done,” he added, further sharing that Ali responded well to medication and his abnormal movement stopped.

6. The diagnosis was paroxysmal kinesigenic dyskinesia (PKD).

MRI brain and EEG (done at Doha) were normal.

I discussed about the diagnosis and treatment options with Ali’s parents. He was started on medical treatment. Review after two months via online consultation was done. — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) February 22, 2023

What is Paroxysmal Kinesigenic Dyskinesia?

“PKD is a rare condition in which a person suffers from abnormal involuntary movements, typically jerky or twisting movements on one of both sides of the body lasting from minutes to hours. Often seen in children or younger adults, PKD may also recur often throughout the day,” said Dr Pankaj Agarwal, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Head – Movement Disorders Clinic and In-charge – DBS program, Global Hospital, Mumbai.

8. Take home message:

*Involuntary movements lasting <1 min on initiation of walking after a period of rest is suggestive of PKD.

*Diagnosis is often delayed by 4-5 years due to lack of awareness of PKD.

*Medical treatment results in excellent outcome in PKD. #MedTwitter — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) February 22, 2023

PKD can be described as the hyperkinetic movements that occur following a rapid movement, acceleration, or intention to move,” he added

Why is it hard to diagnose PKD?

Dr Agarwal added that in individuals with PKD, brain MRI and EEG generally reveal no abnormalities. “PKD is frequently misdiagnosed as a psychiatric condition due to its unusual symptoms and unrevealing standard diagnostic testing,” he told indianexpress.com.

Dr Agarwal shares the criteria used to make a clinical diagnosis of PKD. It is:

(1) identification of the kinesigenic trigger of the attacks;

(2) short duration of attacks (one minute);

(3) no loss of consciousness or pain during attacks;

(4) exclusion of other organic diseases and normal neurologic examination in the case of primary PKD;

(5) control of attacks with phenytoin or carbamazepine, if attempted; and

(6) age of onset between one year and twenty years, if there is no family history of PKD.

“Also, molecular genetic testing of the PRRT2 gene may aid in the diagnosis. PKD is distinguished from paroxysmal non-kinesigenic dyskinesia, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, hyperekplexia, episodic ataxia, autosomal dominant nocturnal frontal lobe epilepsy, GLUT1-deficiency syndrome, and shuddering episodes,” he explained.

PKD treatment

Low-dose anticonvulsant medicine, such as carbamazepine or phenytoin, suppresses or significantly reduces the attacks of chorea/dystonia. “The prognosis of PKD is typically positive, with attacks improving and even full remission as the child/young adult gets older,” said Dr Agarwal.

Advertisement

He concluded, “This rare disease often is underdiagnosed or missed by primary doctors, and patients may not receive a diagnosis until they meet a neurologist. Movement disorders specialists are neurologists who are specifically trained in these types of diseases”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!