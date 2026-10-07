Parmeet Sethi takes post-dinner indoor walk, does standing calf raises: ‘They are good for your sugar levels’

Actor and director Parmeet Sethi, 59, was recently seen taking an indoor post-dinner walk and then doing some calf raises. “They are good for your sugar levels,” he told son Aaryamann Sethi on his YouTube vlog, even as his wife and actor Archana Puran Singh asked, “That’s soleus muscle, na?”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a leaf out of Parmeet’s routine, we asked an expert on the benefits of doing standing calf raises post-dinner.

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Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant, orthopedics and joint replacement, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that standing calf raises are a simple but effective exercise for strengthening the calf muscles, especially the gastrocnemius and soleus. “These muscles are important for activities like walking, climbing stairs, and keeping your balance. Working on them regularly can improve stability and endurance in your lower legs. It’s one of those basic exercises that seems easy but provides steady results when performed correctly,” said Dr Deshpande, adding that it also helps lower blood sugar levels, which is why they are called the ‘second brain’.