This green juice is a ‘new addition’ to Parineeti Chopra’s life; check it out

Celebrities often share snippets of their diets and fitness routines on social media. Sometimes, they go a step ahead and even share certain recipes and ingredients of dishes their fans request for. As such, Animal actor Parineeti Chopra recently shared details about a green juice she is having these days.

“This green juice is a new addition to my life,” she said in an Ask Me Anything session.

Parineeti, who has been outside India since March was seen enjoying some ‘me-time’ after a morning run at a picturesque spot in Turkey.

She then went on to share stories of the place on her Instagram Stories.

Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of the juice. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram Stories) Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of the juice. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram Stories)

When a follower asked her about the “Hulk juice” she has been drinking these days, the actor responded with a chuckle — “it’s not a Hulk juice. It is a green juice with spinach, beetroot, orange, mint and sometimes lemon, depending on what my mood is.”

Parineeti Chopra revealed what green juice is all about. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram Stories)

Ingredients

*Spinach

*Beetroot

*Orange

*Mint

*Lemon

Method

*Blend the ingredients together to make a juice. Squeeze some lemon.

*Serve immediately.

Health benefits

The combination is a great way to keep anaemia away. The addition of orange and lemon helps add vitamin C, which helps in the absorption of iron. The high nitrate content of beetroot helps in lowering high blood pressure and enhances oxygen flow.

The detox juice helps cleanse the body, provides antioxidants that help fight free radicals and reduce inflammation. This, in turn, helps get clear, glowing skin. It is best enjoyed fresh.

The actor, who loves swimming in her free time, also loves to travel, but “I don’t post my travel pictures on social media”, she said.

Nevertheless, we loved the actor’s recent outings and look forward to some more revelations about her diet and fitness.

