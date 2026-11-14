Parenthood after cancer: When can survivors safely try to conceive?

For cancer survivors who wish to become parents, completing treatment can bring a new set of questions: How long should they wait before trying to conceive? Could chemotherapy or radiation affect their fertility? And what options are available if treatment has affected their reproductive health?

No single timeline applies to everyone. The decision depends on the type of cancer, treatment received, age, overall health and risk of recurrence.

Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, and Fortis Hospitals in Delhi and Chandigarh, says, “There is no standard waiting period for cancer survivors. Some patients may be told to wait a couple of months, while others may be told to wait years, especially if they are taking ongoing hormone or other cancer treatments.”