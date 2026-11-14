Parenthood after cancer: When can survivors safely try to conceive?

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For cancer survivors who wish to become parents, completing treatment can bring a new set of questions: How long should they wait before trying to conceive? Could chemotherapy or radiation affect their fertility? And what options are available if treatment has affected their reproductive health?
No single timeline applies to everyone. The decision depends on the type of cancer, treatment received, age, overall health and risk of recurrence.
Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, and Fortis Hospitals in Delhi and Chandigarh, says, “There is no standard waiting period for cancer survivors. Some patients may be told to wait a couple of months, while others may be told to wait years, especially if they are taking ongoing hormone or other cancer treatments.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
How long should you wait before trying to conceive?
The recommended interval between cancer treatment and conception varies by patient. Chemotherapy and other treatments may damage reproductive cells, while some cancers require ongoing medication that may not be compatible with pregnancy.
Doctors may recommend waiting to assess recovery, reproductive health and the risk of recurrence. The decision should involve both the treating oncologist and a fertility specialist.
“Never discontinue or alter cancer medications without consulting a physician,” Dr Pai emphasises. A personalised plan can help balance the patient’s reproductive goals with cancer recovery and the safety of a future pregnancy.
How can cancer treatment affect fertility and pregnancy?
Chemotherapy can reduce ovarian reserve by damaging eggs or affect sperm production and quality. Radiation therapy involving or near the reproductive organs may impair their function. Certain surgeries and hormonal changes can also affect fertility.
In women, treatment may cause irregular periods, reduced ovarian reserve or premature menopause. In men, sperm count and quality may decline temporarily or permanently.
However, the impact varies by treatment, its intensity, and the organs exposed. A history of cancer treatment does not automatically mean a person cannot conceive or have a healthy pregnancy.
“Before trying to conceive, all patients should undergo a thorough evaluation,” says Dr Pai.
Women may need hormone testing and an assessment of ovarian reserve, including anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) testing and an antral follicle count through ultrasound. Men may be advised to undergo semen analysis. Depending on the treatment history, doctors may also recommend cardiac, hormonal or other investigations.
These assessments help the oncology and fertility teams determine whether pregnancy can be planned safely and when it may be appropriate.
What fertility preservation options are available?
Dr Pai recommends discussing fertility preservation before cancer treatment begins, whenever possible. Some treatments can damage reproductive function, and preserving eggs, sperm or embryos beforehand may expand future options.
The available approaches depend on the patient’s age, diagnosis, treatment plan and how much time is available before cancer therapy starts.
* Egg freezing: Unfertilised eggs are collected and frozen for possible future use.
* Embryo freezing: Eggs are fertilised with sperm through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), and the resulting embryos are frozen.
* Ovarian tissue freezing: Ovarian tissue is removed and preserved for possible future use in selected cases.
* Sperm freezing: Men can store sperm before chemotherapy or radiation. If sperm cannot be obtained through ejaculation, specialised retrieval procedures may be considered.
* Other approaches: Medication to suppress ovarian function during chemotherapy may be considered in selected patients, but it does not replace established fertility preservation methods. Testicular tissue freezing for boys who have not reached puberty remains experimental and is available only in specialised settings.
Even after completing cancer treatment, survivors can consult a fertility specialist to explore options such as IVF using previously frozen eggs, sperm or embryos, where available and appropriate.
Dr Pai stresses that early counselling and coordination between oncology and fertility specialists are essential. Planning ahead can help patients understand their reproductive options while ensuring that cancer treatment and recovery remain the priority.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.