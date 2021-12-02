Know the many healing properties of papaya, from the pulp to leaves

Most fruits come packed with nutritional as well as medicinal benefits. One such extremely healthy fruit that also helps fight many diseases is the humble papaya.

“Not only the pulp but its leaves contain many healing properties. Its leaves are best for increasing the platelet count and are also enriched with anti-malarial properties, making it the best home remedy to fight against dengue fever and other illnesses” said Ayurveda specialist Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

ALSO READ | Do you know the health benefits of papaya seeds?

The expert went on to suggest a some ways in which papaya fruit and leaves can be consumed to fight the symptoms of dengue and to help increase the platelet count in the body. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

She said that the juice or pulp made from papaya plant is quite effective not only in fighting the symptoms of dengue fever but also in curing it.

Some other ways to use papaya leaves for improving platelets include:

*Partly dry a handful of medium-sized papaya leaves after thoroughly washing them. Cut them into small pieces and then place the leaves in a saucepan with 2 litres of water. Bring the water and leaves to boil and then simmer until reduced to half. Be careful to not cover the saucepan until the water is reduced by half. Once done, “strain the liquid and store the extract in glass containers” said Dr Bhavsar.

ALSO READ | These seasonal fruits will keep you healthy during the monsoon

*Along with eating ripe papaya daily, you can drink a glass of papaya juice by adding a little lemon juice to it, to elevate the flavour and add a dash of Vitamin C to the beverage. Dr Bhavsar suggested to drink this juice for at least 2-3 times a day and assured that it “can cure dengue fever faster.”

*Take some papaya leaves and crush them. Once you get the juice from the extract, drink 2 tablespoons of the bitter juice twice a day for best results.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!