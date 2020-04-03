Why you must start your day with papaya on an empty stomach

Papaya is good for your immune system. (Source: File Photo) Papaya is good for your immune system. (Source: File Photo)

Summer is right here, so what better time than now to enjoy some summer fruits. While the list of summer fruits is long, one fruit that you must include in your diet, and consume it on an empty stomach, is papaya. Wonder why? Read on to know more.

The yellowish-orange coloured fruit is considered to be an excellent source of fibre besides being low in calories. This helps one reduce weight and even keep cholesterol in check.

Besides that, a cup of papaya when had on an empty stomach is known to clear the digestive tract of toxins and smoothen the bowel movement due to the presence of digestive enzymes. It is also known to keep away digestive disorders like bloating, upset stomach and constipation.

How does papaya help?

As a rich source of vitamin A and C, papaya helps boost the immune system by removing toxins from the body. This helps keep illnesses and infections away.

To aid you in your weight loss plan, include a cup of papaya in your morning routine. The low calorie content combined with fibre helps keep one fuller for longer by keeping unnecessary hunger pangs away.

The presence of vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants, and fibre in papaya helps keep the arteries healthy which promotes blood flow. This increased circulation is known to reduce the cholesterol levels in the body that helps reduce the risk of heart diseases and stroke.

The presence of enzyme papain is said to act as a natural painkiller that helps reduce inflammation in the body. How does it happen? Papain is said to increase the body’s production of cytokines, a group of proteins, that help regulate inflammation.

The nutrients in papaya including lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin E are believed to be good for the eyes and for the prevention of age-related macular degeneration.

While we are only talking about the consumption of papaya and how it helps one’s health, the fruit also has various benefits for one’s skin. Being one of the primary sources of vitamin C, it contains carotenoids like beta-carotene and lycopene which when added together, do wonders for the skin. They help protect the skin against free-radical damage, which results in wrinkles and other signs of ageing.

How should you have papaya?

The best way to enjoy the fruit is raw when it is ripe. Nevertheless, it can also be added to desserts, salads and smoothies to make for a filling treat.

Who shouldn’t have?

Due to the presence of latex in papaya which may cause early labour and uterine contractions, pregnant women are advised to avoid the fruit

