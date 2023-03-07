Bruce Willis’ wife requests paparazzi to give the actor ‘space’: ‘Allow whoever is with him to get him from point A to B safely’

After paparazzi captured Bruce Willis‘ pictures and videos when he stepped out recently for the first time following his dementia diagnosis, his wife Emma Heming Willis has asked photographers and videographers to keep their distance from the 67-year-old actor.

“In service of raising awareness around dementia, which is my goal, if you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out in the world and just navigate them safely even to get some cup of coffee. There is a video of my husband getting some coffee. There is still a need for a lot of education that needs to be put forth. This one is for the photographers and video people — Keep your space,” said Emma, in a strongly-worded video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

“I know this is your job, but may be, just keep your space. Allow space. Allow whoever is with him to get him from Point A to Point B safely,” added Emma, further stating that she wants her husband to “participate in his life fully”.

To recall, the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with a rare form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia. In a statement shared in February 2023, his family stated that while the news “is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis”. “Today, there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

Stressing the important role caregivers can play, experts said that people diagnosed with the condition can face many challenges depending on the underlying cause of dementia, and the severity of the disease. At the onset, it could be just forgetfulness; they could forget the most important days (such as anniversaries or birthdays) and may not wish their spouse or children.

“As a family member, however, one needs to understand and accept it. Memory loss can extend and they can forget their bank account details, investment details and passwords for net banking and other financial transactions. Certain dementia patients have problems with communication. This is most prominently seen with frontotemporal dementia. People with such a condition may not properly comprehend what is spoken to them. They may also have difficulty in selecting correct words while talking and sentences made by them could be grammatically incorrect,” explained Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist.

According to Shinjini Deb, clinical psychologist, Kolkata, dementia patients may face concerns like:

* Forgetting basics like brushing, bathing, and eating are common

* Not being able to recall recently done activities

* Wandering behaviour

* Getting easily irritable

* Even replacing the forgotten information with false ones

What can caregivers do?

Advertisement

Deb mentioned that caregivers must keep the following tips in mind:

*As the days pass, the intensity of forgetting will keep increasing, hence one should become mentally prepared for it

*Safety proofing much like baby proofing the house so that the concerned individual cannot easily wander

*Easy, simple and short instructions or communication – This has better chances of retention

*Having the concerned person recall at least one activity step-by-step to rehearse their memory

*Avoid anger-based communication as it further causes stress to them

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!