scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Bruce Willis’ wife requests paparazzi to give the actor ‘space’: ‘Allow whoever is with him to get him from point A to B safely’

"There is still the need for a lot of education that needs to be put forth," said Emma Heming Willis

emma heming willis bruceBruce Willis' wife Emma Bruce Willis has requested paparazzi to stay away from Bruce (Source: Emma Heming Willis/Instagram)

After paparazzi captured Bruce Willis‘ pictures and videos when he stepped out recently for the first time following his dementia diagnosis, his wife Emma Heming Willis has asked photographers and videographers to keep their distance from the 67-year-old actor.

“In service of raising awareness around dementia, which is my goal, if you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out in the world and just navigate them safely even to get some cup of coffee. There is a video of my husband getting some coffee. There is still a need for a lot of education that needs to be put forth. This one is for the photographers and video people — Keep your space,” said Emma, in a strongly-worded video on Instagram.

“I know this is your job, but may be, just keep your space. Allow space. Allow whoever is with him to get him from Point A to Point B safely,” added Emma, further stating that she wants her husband to “participate in his life fully”.

To recall, the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with a rare form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia. In a statement shared in February 2023, his family stated that while the news “is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis”. “Today, there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” the statement read.

 

Stressing the important role caregivers can play, experts said that people diagnosed with the condition can face many challenges depending on the underlying cause of dementia, and the severity of the disease. At the onset, it could be just forgetfulness; they could forget the most important days (such as anniversaries or birthdays) and may not wish their spouse or children.

“As a family member, however, one needs to understand and accept it. Memory loss can extend and they can forget their bank account details, investment details and passwords for net banking and other financial transactions. Certain dementia patients have problems with communication. This is most prominently seen with frontotemporal dementia. People with such a condition may not properly comprehend what is spoken to them. They may also have difficulty in selecting correct words while talking and sentences made by them could be grammatically incorrect,” explained Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist.

Also Read |‘No tricks, medications, or supplements’: These simple tips will help improve brain function and memory

According to Shinjini Deb, clinical psychologist, Kolkata, dementia patients may face concerns like:

* Forgetting basics like brushing, bathing, and eating are common
* Not being able to recall recently done activities
* Wandering behaviour
* Getting easily irritable
* Even replacing the forgotten information with false ones

What can caregivers do?

Advertisement

Deb mentioned that caregivers must keep the following tips in mind:

*As the days pass, the intensity of forgetting will keep increasing, hence one should become mentally prepared for it
*Safety proofing much like baby proofing the house so that the concerned individual cannot easily wander
*Easy, simple and short instructions or communication – This has better chances of retention
*Having the concerned person recall at least one activity step-by-step to rehearse their memory
*Avoid anger-based communication as it further causes stress to them

Also Read
Female Sexual Dysfunction
Female sexual dysfunction is 'more common than we think'; here are some c...
sweets. food
Craving sweets? Try these diet and lifestyle tips to manage them
meals frequency
Ayurveda says the number of meals you have in a day can make you a 'rogi'...
As flesh-eating parasites eat a man's eye after he sleeps with contact le...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 14:10 IST
Next Story

Tattered social security nets for working poor: Higher pensions available only to a small section of the labour force

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Students of Gotirth Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad, play Holi with natural colours made from plants, vegetables and cow dung
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close