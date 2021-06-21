scorecardresearch
Monday, June 21, 2021
Simple ways to manage stress and anxiety

Taking care of one's mental health is extremely important

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2021 8:50:56 pm
Here's what to keep in mind.

The pandemic has had a massive impact on people’s mental health. In such times, anxiety and stress have become commonplace.

Food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola recently took to Instagram to share how anxiety is not restricted to feeling scared.

It’s also

*A restlessness you can’t explain
*Feeling uncomfortable in your own skin
*Feeling isolated as you struggle to explain how you truly feel
*Anticipation for everything, even a walk down the street
*Many, many physical symptoms
*Intrusive thoughts and overthinking about everything
*A rollercoaster of emotions
*Extreme exhaustion

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had also shared how “protecting your mental health is important for your overall well-being”.

“In these challenging times, inculcate healthy practices in your routine and reach out for help to beat any anxiety,” he said.

“Anxiety associated with COVID-19 pandemic may lead to psychological issues,” he added.

Dr Harsh Vardhan had shared what can people do to deal with anxiety.

*Virtually connect with family and friends
*Exercise and meditate regularly
*Sleep adequately
*Eat a balanced diet
*Cultivate new skills

