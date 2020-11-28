Amid pandemic, 78% adults in urban India making ‘more conscious effort to build immunity’, says survey

A new survey has revealed that many people have taken to a fit lifestyle to build immunity. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Given the stress on building a strong immunity amid the pandemic, there has been a “radical shift in behaviour towards proactive health management across age”, a new survey recently revealed in a webinar.

About 78 per cent of the respondents consciously started making an effort to build their immunity in the last 12 months while 35 per cent brought changes in their diet with another 34 per cent augmenting immunity with a regular indulgence in fitness or yoga sessions, according to the survey by VLCC in the backdrop of the Anti-Obesity Day 2020.

The survey covered more than 5,000 respondents in the age group 22 to 65 through 220 VLCC wellness and beauty clinics across 135 cities in India.

Vandana Luthra, founder and co-chairperson, VLCC Group, said, “All the living generations across the world are witnessing the worst health crisis of their lifetime. Being healthy and fit has become more consequential than ever before. It is heartening to see more and more people across age groups embracing proactive health management and giving the much-needed attention to nurture their mind, body and soul. I have always felt individuals can be responsible for their own well-being only when they have the awareness about how to lead a healthy lifestyle. This was our motivation for launching the annual Anti-Obesity Day initiative in 2001, which is now observed in over 150 cities in the 14 countries that we operate in.”

Surprisingly, 82 per cent of people would prefer to seek professional guidance for wellness needs rather than self-experimenting, at least until they get the vaccine, stated the survey. Another key insight that has emerged from the data is that 51 per cent of Indians would also like professional guidance for their wellness and weight-management needs.

The survey also highlighted that 95 per cent of the respondents are not willing to seek professional guidance until they are sure of the highest standards of safety and hygiene at the wellness centres, and 60 per cent of the respondents are willing to pay 15 to 40 per cent premium for ensuring high standards of safety and hygiene. Further 26 per cent would prefer wellness centres having a team of qualified professionals, including medical doctors.

