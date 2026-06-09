‘Silent’ belly fat and 4 other daily habits putting your pancreas under extreme stress

The pancreas plays a critical role in both digestion and blood sugar regulation, yet many everyday habits may quietly put excess stress on this organ over time. In a recent Instagram post, Maryland-based physician Dr Kunal Sood highlighted five common lifestyle patterns that can negatively affect pancreatic health.

One of the major concerns Dr Sood pointed to was the combination of sugary drinks and constant snacking. According to him, “Sugary drinks rapidly raise blood glucose because they lack fibre, protein, and fat to slow absorption. This forces pancreatic beta cells to release more insulin. Frequent refined snacking can sustain higher insulin demand, especially in insulin-resistant states, increasing long-term beta-cell workload.” He also warned against regular consumption of ultra-processed and high-fat foods, explaining, “Ultra-processed foods are linked to obesity, insulin resistance, and inflammatory signalling. High-fat meals also require increased pancreatic enzyme secretion for digestion.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Sood further noted that the issue is often not about a single indulgent meal, but about “chronic patterns that promote visceral fat and metabolic dysfunction over time.” He also highlighted alcohol consumption as a major risk factor for pancreatic disease. “Alcohol is a major risk factor for acute and chronic pancreatitis,” he said. “It increases oxidative stress, alters pancreatic secretions, and can promote duct obstruction and inflammation. Over time, chronic pancreatitis may impair both digestive enzyme and insulin production.”

Smoking and excess belly fat were also included among the habits that may silently damage pancreatic function over time. While discussing smoking, Dr Sood explained that “Tobacco-related carcinogens contribute to DNA damage, oxidative stress, and inflammatory signalling. Risk rises with cumulative exposure and decreases after smoking cessation.” He also pointed to the dangers of visceral fat, saying, “Visceral fat releases inflammatory cytokines and free fatty acids that worsen insulin resistance. As resistance increases, the pancreas must produce more insulin to maintain glucose control, contributing to beta-cell stress and dysfunction over time.”

What are some early warning signs or symptoms that may indicate pancreatic stress?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Early pancreatic stress often presents through subtle digestive and metabolic symptoms that people tend to ignore. Persistent bloating, unexplained abdominal discomfort after meals, nausea, excessive fatigue, and sudden fluctuations in blood sugar levels can all indicate declining pancreatic function.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Sood, MD (@doctorsoood)

In some cases, he adds that individuals may notice greasy stools, unintended weight changes, or increased sugar cravings due to impaired insulin regulation. Clinically, these symptoms are important because the pancreas plays a central role in both digestion and glucose metabolism, so dysfunction often affects multiple systems simultaneously.

Practical dietary and lifestyle changes to prioritise in everyday life

The most effective strategy is reducing the daily metabolic burden on the pancreas. Dr Reddy reveals that this includes limiting sugary beverages, ultra-processed foods, excessive alcohol intake, and smoking. A diet centred around whole foods, fibre-rich vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates helps stabilise blood sugar and reduce inflammatory stress.

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“Regular physical activity is equally important because it improves insulin sensitivity and helps reduce visceral fat. From a preventive medicine perspective, maintaining a healthy waist circumference, prioritising sleep, and managing chronic stress are also critical, as all three have a direct impact on hormonal and metabolic regulation linked to pancreatic health,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.