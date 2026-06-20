‘Food like prasad’: Farah Khan discovers ‘Panch-Tatva’ chaat at astrologer Jai Madaan’s Delhi mansion

Celebrity astrologer Jai Madaan prepared a tempting ‘panch-tatva’ watermelon chaat for director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder and her cook Dilip during her visit to Madaan’s Vaastu-inspired Delhi mansion for a home tour. What intrigued Farah the most, however, was the unique dish itself, prompting her to seek the recipe details.

Here’s how it’s prepared:

“Humne watermelon ko aadha katkar scoop kar liya hai. Aur iske seed bhi nahi nikala hai, kyunki iske seeds skin ke liye achche hote hein… toh iske andar banegi chaat (We have cut the watermelon in half and scooped it out. We haven’t removed the seeds because they are good for the skin… so the chaat will be made inside it),” the astrologer told Farah.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Here’s what the ‘Panch-Tatva’ watermelon chaat looks like (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan) Here’s what the ‘Panch-Tatva’ watermelon chaat looks like (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Ingredients

Water melon

Boiled sprouts

Pomegranate

Green chilli, coriander

Roasted cumin

Chaat masala

Salt and black pepper

Curd, mint chutney and tamarind chutney

What lies behind the name

Sharing the recipe, Madaan explained, “Prasad kaise banate hein, bhog lagaakar… lekin agar hum uske saath five elements ko daalein … Aur jab hum serve karengey toh dekhiye isme five elements…We have metal elements, water elements, otherwise isme bhi paani hai, fire, I always keep fire, fire, air element ko represent karte hein flowers, and then we have earth element ke form mein food. So ye hain five elements (Just as we prepare prasad by offering it to the deity, if we also include the five elements… When we serve it, you will see the five elements present: metal elements, water elements—since it already contains water—fire, which I always keep, air represented by flowers, and earth in the form of food. These are the five elements).” Now this food will become like prasad, Madaan added.

However, nutritionist Deepika Sharma doesn’t agree with the astrologer’s claim. “The connection to the five elements (fire, water, earth, air, metal) is symbolic,” she said. “It serves more as a framework for thinking about balance (hot-cold, heavy-light, moist-dry) than as a literal scientific principle.”

The elemental framework is useful for metaphor and awareness, but it shouldn’t replace direct observation of how one’s own body reacts, Sharma added.

Is the chaat nutritious enough?

Sharma says the inclusion of sprouts, curd, watermelon, spices, and seeds in the ‘Panch-Tatva’ Watermelon Chaat contributes differently. “Sprouts provide plant-based protein, fibre, and some iron and vitamins, supporting digestion and stable energy. Curd contains probiotics that can help maintain a balance of gut bacteria and improve digestion for many people. Watermelon hydrates the body and provides natural sugars, potassium, and antioxidants like lycopene. Spices such as cumin, black salt, and chilli can stimulate appetite, support enzyme secretion, and add trace minerals. Watermelon seeds and other seeds add magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats, which can benefit skin and digestive function,” she explained.

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Taken together, this chaat combines hydration, fibre, and live enzymes, factors that can support digestion and skin health if the ingredients are fresh and balanced, she adds.

On the use of watermelon seeds

The nutritionist noted that the often-overlooked watermelon seeds and sprouts add their own layer of nutritional value to the chaat. She explained, “Watermelon seeds are loaded with magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats—nutrients that keep the skin elastic, prevent acne, and strengthen digestion by supporting peristalsis.”

“Sprouts, on the other hand, are living foods full of enzymes, plant proteins, iron, and B-vitamins. They help oxygenate the skin, slow oxidative damage, and improve nutrient absorption in the gut. When combined with curd and seeds, they form a probiotic-enzyme-mineral trio that enhances both skin clarity and digestive rhythm,” Sharma said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.