This ‘smart’ diapers will keep a track of a child’s urine as well as their sleep

The world is gradually becoming more technology-enabled, rather more technologically dependent. There is an app for almost everything, and now there is an app for baby’s diapers as well. According to a report in CNN Business, this week Pampers, an American brand of baby and toddler products has announced a new range of smart diapers that will keep a track of a child’s urine as well as their sleep, not of their bowel movements.

The same report suggests that the Pamper line, Lumi, which according to the brand has a waitlist before its US launch this fall, has an activity sensor that secures to a ‘landing’ on the front of a baby’s diaper. This comes with a 10-day supply of diapers, as well as a baby monitor. “The sensor works with a corresponding app to log the kid’s pee and identify patterns,” mentioned the report. It also states that additional packs of the diapers will be sold separately and the prices have not been decided yet.

The concept stems from the in-vogue Internet-of-Things movement, which helps its consumers to stay abreast with everything that is happening, from what is in their fridge while they are caught up doing something else or knowing who is outside the door.

Much like other products of this nature, there is a threat to privacy and security. Withholding information, the app is prone to be hacked. In this case, it will contain the name of the baby, date of birth, sex, an optional profile photo and a 24-hour archive of video from the monitor.

“I do want to reiterate that we take privacy and security very seriously,” a Pampers spokesperson was quoted as saying. “Only Lumi by Pampers account holders with their valid credentials will be able to access their baby’s data on the Lumi app,” the spokesperson added.