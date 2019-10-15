Pale, shaky or blotchy: Your hands could tell a lot about your health

The signs are everywhere — our body is always alerting us of ongoing (serious and non-serious) problems, encouraging us to take measures. And when it comes to inner health, our hands could reveal some surprising secrets. From skin texture to movement and nail colour, here’s what could be going on with you.

Finger length

According to an Arthritis & Rheumatism study, women whose ring fingers are longer than their index fingers, are twice as likely to develop osteoarthritis in the knees. This could be because of low estrogen levels. Additionally, men who possess this trait are at a higher risk of getting prostate cancer, according to a British Journal of Cancer study.

Shaky hands

It could be something as innocuous as too much caffeine consumption. Or it could be a side effect of a certain medication. But, it is always a good idea to get a doctor involved if you have shaky hands, since it could be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease.

Sweaty palms

It could be because of a number of reasons — approaching menopause or thyroid conditions. It could also be symptomatic of hyperhidrosis — a condition in which overactive sweat glands cause more perspiration than is necessary. If you have this condition, check with a doctor who could prescribe a strong antiperspirant.

Nail colour

Half-and-half nails — wherein the bottom of a nail is white and the top is brown — is indicative of chronic kidney disease, researchers have found. The condition may be caused by an increased concentration of certain hormones and chronic anemia, both of which are solid traits of kidney malfunction.

Pale hands

If you have pale hands, you should get yourself checked for anemia. There are many different forms of anemia, like acute and chronic anemia, which occur when a person doesn’t have enough healthy blood cells to carry oxygen in the body. Pale hands and pale nail beds are the common symptoms, as per the American Society of Hematology.

Swollen knuckles

This could be sign of fatal cholesterol condition called familial hypercholesterolemia, wherein ‘xanthomas’ — or fat deposits found in the tendons — lump together in the hands, elbows, or knees.

Red and blotchy palms

According to the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology, this symptom is linked to liver diseases, and 23 per cent of those afflicted with liver cirrhosis develop it. Consultation with your doctor is advisable.