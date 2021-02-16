Period pain: Gynecologist explains the causes and ways to manage it

Painful periods can be the result of many other underlying health conditions. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Physical health and personal hygiene play an equal role when it comes to women’s health. But, extra hygiene care needs to be taken during menstruation. While many women do not experience discomfort, for many others menstruation can be painful. It must be noted that menstruation is different for every woman.

Dr Aruna Kalra, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon says that period pain can be a result of various things. Below, she shares some causes and also tips to manage the same.

“Period pain develops majorly due to muscle contractions in the uterus,” explains the gynecologist. It can be triggered by:

Uterine fibroids

“Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the wall of the uterus. These might be undetectable by the human eye or can also become bulky masses that can distort and enlarge the uterus,” says Dr Kalra.

Endometriosis

This is a condition where the lining of the uterus starts to grow outside, usually on the fallopian tubes or ovaries. As a result, the tissues thicken and when the lining breaks down, it causes pain.

Cervical stenosis

When the cervix is too small, it blocks the passage between the uterus and the vaginal canal. This obstructs the menstrual flow and hence, causes pain.

Pelvic inflammatory disease

“PID is an infection of the female genital system. It is sexually transmitted and can spread from the vagina to the uterus, fallopian tubes or ovaries,” explains Dr Kalra

Adenomyosis

In this condition, the inner lining of the uterus grows into the muscular wall of the uterus. This results in bloating along with severe cramps and heavy bleeding.

How to manage period pain

“Using a heating pad helps compress the pelvic area and back, thus, helping in relaxing the uterine muscles. Proper hydration also helps in making the cycle less painful,” she says.

“Light activity such as walking has been shown to reduce the intensity of period pains in some women. Yoga also has several poses which are designed to relax the uterine muscles and reduce period pain,” says Dr Kalra.

Make sure you reduce the consumption of salt, alcohol, caffeine, and sugar to prevent bloating during that time.

