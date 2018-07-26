3 things you need to do for a pain free period: Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares tips

How to have a pain free period if you have PCOD; Rujuta Diwekar, Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist gives tips. (Source: File Photo) How to have a pain free period if you have PCOD; Rujuta Diwekar, Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist gives tips. (Source: File Photo)

Almost one in ten women suffer from a common reproductive endocrine disorder called Polycystic Ovarian Disorder (PCOD). Besides, creating problems in conceiving, this prevalent disorder also shows other signs, including acne, excessive weight gain, facial hair growth, irregular and painful periods, among others.

While there is no specific cure for this recurring disorder, one can control it by incorporating certain lifestyle changes. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who holds a clientele like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently shared some tips on her Instagram page.

Diwekar advises disregarding AI and scales to gauge your health levels, and instead use your natural intelligence. According to her, there are three parameters that can help you get a good idea of how healthy you are.

These include the energy levels throughout the day, your sleep quantity during the night and compliance to your exercise plan.

For those who suffer from irregular periods and the accompanying cramps, she recommends trying ceratin superfoods that “help in insulin sensitivity and regulating periods.”

“Coconut, ghee, jaggery and aliv seeds (water cress seeds) are the superfoods that help with enlarged pores on the skin. Raw banana, suran (elephant foot yam) and sprouted legumes prevent PMS and migraines, and spotting that goes on for days altogether,” she says. Meanwhile, superfoods like nachni, either as dosa, porridge or bhakri, work in preventing cramps and battles acne that tends to pop up around the chin.

Speaking about one of the most important issues plaguing women every month, that of period cramps, Diwekar listed out some guidelines that will keep the pain at bay.

She advises taking a calcium and a B12 supplement during the entire week of your period to avoid cramps. however, in case of painful cramps, she recommends practising yoga asanas, especially the restorative poses like supta baddhakonasana to ease pain during heavy flow.

Lastly, she believes that weight training once a month improves bone mineral density and muscle tone that can help avoid a painful period.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd