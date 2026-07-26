p-tau217: What the new Alzheimer’s blood test can — and can’t — do

Diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease has traditionally involved a combination of cognitive assessments, brain scans, and, in some cases, invasive spinal fluid tests—an often lengthy process that can delay clarity for people experiencing memory loss and cognitive decline. Now, a simple blood test measuring a protein called p-tau217 is offering fresh hope.

Backed by a recent JAMA study and additional findings presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), researchers say the test could help doctors identify Alzheimer’s disease earlier and distinguish it from other causes of dementia. While doctors caution that it is not a replacement for conventional diagnostic methods, they believe it could become a valuable addition to the diagnostic toolkit, making Alzheimer’s detection faster, less invasive, and more accessible.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What is the p-tau217 blood test?

According to Dr Sheetal Goyal, Consultant, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, the p-tau217 blood test detects a protein that rises when the abnormal tau changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease begin in the brain.

“The p-tau217 blood test measures a protein that increases when the abnormal tau changes linked to Alzheimer’s disease start in the brain. It provides a simple and minimally invasive way to detect the biological changes related to the disease,” says Dr Goyal.

Unlike cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis, which requires a lumbar puncture, the blood test involves a routine blood sample, making it significantly less invasive and potentially easier to access, she adds.

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How accurate is it?

“Research has shown that the p-tau217 test is highly accurate and closely aligns with findings from amyloid PET scans and CSF analysis,” explains Dr Goyal.

However, she emphasises that it should not be viewed as a standalone diagnostic test.

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“MRI scans remain essential for ruling out conditions such as stroke, brain tumours, or other neurological disorders, while cognitive assessments continue to play a critical role in evaluating memory, thinking, and overall brain function. At present, the blood test is best used to support these existing assessments rather than replace them,” she says.

Who should consider this test?

“The test is mainly intended for people with persistent memory problems or other cognitive symptoms where Alzheimer’s disease is suspected,” she says.

People who occasionally forget names or misplace their keys because of stress, inadequate sleep, or normal ageing generally do not require the test. “It is not recommended for healthy individuals simply because they have a family history of Alzheimer’s. A thorough neurological evaluation should always come first to determine whether the blood test is appropriate,” Dr Goyal adds.

Can earlier diagnosis improve outcomes?

One of the biggest advantages of the p-tau217 test is its potential to identify Alzheimer’s disease earlier, when interventions may be more effective.

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“Earlier detection allows patients to begin treatment sooner, better manage modifiable risk factors, plan for future care, and, where appropriate, access disease-modifying therapies,” says Dr Goyal.

She notes that while the test is not a cure, earlier diagnosis can improve treatment planning and may help slow disease progression in eligible patients.

What are the current limitations?

“The major challenges include standardising the test across laboratories, validating its performance in diverse populations, ensuring affordability, and improving access,” Dr Goyal explains.

She is optimistic, however, about its future in India.

“As research continues to expand, these tests are likely to become more widely available over the next few years, particularly at tertiary care centres,” she says.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.