Ozempic personality: Doctors on whether weight-loss drugs affect emotions and motivation

Ideas about weight-loss medications often focus on visible changes such as lower numbers on the scale, improved blood sugar control, or reduced appetite. But as the use of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro becomes more widespread, some users have begun describing a less visible shift — one that affects emotions, motivation, and everyday enjoyment. Reports have emerged of people saying they no longer feel the same excitement about activities they once looked forward to, from social outings and favourite hobbies to exercise routines and even sports they passionately followed.

A recent TODAY.com report highlighted experiences from people taking these medications who noticed what has informally been called ‘Ozempic personality,’ which is a term linked to feelings of emotional flatness or reduced pleasure. One user, Dave Knapp, shared that he gradually felt less interested in things that once brought him joy, saying, “A lot of the things that I used to really get excited about, I was no longer seeking out.” He also described a noticeable decline in motivation toward activities he previously enjoyed, despite still wanting to stay active and maintain his health goals.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

In the report, doctors stress that this experience does not appear to be common, and it has not been officially listed as a side effect of GLP-1 medications. However, some specialists say they are hearing similar accounts from patients. One doctor described patients reporting “a feeling that the lights had dimmed,” while noting that researchers still do not fully understand whether the medications themselves, shifts in reward pathways, lifestyle changes, physical side effects such as fatigue, or other factors are playing a role. Since food is closely connected to pleasure, celebration, comfort, stress relief, and social interaction, changes in appetite and reward may sometimes affect experiences beyond eating itself.

Can Ozempic lead to such feelings, and why?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, Consultant Physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “There is growing discussion around what people are informally calling Ozempic personality, where some individuals report feeling emotionally flat, less excited, or less socially engaged after starting GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. While the evidence is still evolving, there is a plausible biological basis for these experiences.”

He adds that these medications “influence appetite and reward pathways in the brain, particularly dopamine signalling, which is closely tied to pleasure, motivation, and reinforcement.” As food cravings decrease significantly, Dr Reddy notes that some individuals may also perceive a broader dampening of emotional reward responses. However, it is important to note that not everyone experiences these changes, and current research has not established a direct causal psychiatric effect.

Impact on well-being and sense of identity

Neha Cadabam, Senior Psychologist and Executive Director, Cadabam’s Hospitals, mentions that food and daily rituals are deeply tied to emotional memory, cultural identity, and interpersonal bonding. When someone abruptly loses interest in these experiences, it can create a subtle sense of emotional disconnect from both themselves and others.

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“Many people do not realise that routines such as sharing meals, celebrating occasions, or engaging in comfort habits provide psychological grounding and predictability. Losing emotional engagement with these activities can sometimes lead to feelings of emptiness, social withdrawal, or a reduced sense of personal identity, especially if those rituals previously played a meaningful role in emotional regulation,” says Cadabam.

Distinguishing between a medication effect, lifestyle adjustments, and an underlying mental health concern

“Yes, there is a biologically plausible explanation because GLP-1 medications interact with areas of the brain involved in reward processing, impulse control, and satiety,” says Dr Reddy. When eating behaviour changes rapidly, particularly in individuals who previously relied on food for comfort or stress regulation, there can be an emotional adjustment period that feels like numbness or reduced pleasure.

She mentions, “Clinically, doctors need to assess the timing, severity, and broader psychological context of these symptoms. If emotional changes begin soon after medication initiation and improve with dose adjustments, a medication-related effect may be considered. However, persistent low mood, withdrawal, sleep disturbances, or loss of interest across multiple areas of life may point toward an underlying mental health condition that warrants evaluation. It is important not to dismiss these symptoms as purely behavioural, especially as obesity and depression often coexist and can influence each other significantly.”

Coping strategies or psychological interventions may help them maintain emotional balance

One of the most important strategies is maintaining intentional engagement even when motivation feels low. Emotional withdrawal often becomes stronger when people isolate themselves or abandon routines completely.

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“Structured activities, regular social interaction, physical movement, mindfulness practices, and behavioural activation techniques can help preserve emotional responsiveness over time. It is also important for individuals to monitor whether these changes are affecting their relationships, work, or daily functioning. Seeking support from a psychologist can help differentiate expected adjustment-related emotional shifts from clinically significant emotional blunting or depressive symptoms,” concludes Cadabam.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.