Oxygen level at 94%: Should you worry?

An SpO₂ reading of 94% is slightly below the usual range for a healthy adult at sea level, but one reading may not tell the whole story. (Image Source: Pexels)

An oxygen saturation reading of 94% on a pulse oximeter can be concerning, especially since 95–100% is generally considered the usual range for healthy adults at sea level. However, experts say a single reading isn’t necessarily alarming, as several factors come into play. So, we spoke to a pulmonologist to understand what an SpO₂ of 94% actually means, and when it is important to seek medical attention.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What does an SpO₂ reading of 94% indicate, and is it normal for a healthy adult?

An SpO₂ of 94% is slightly below the usual 95–100% range expected in a healthy adult at sea level. However, Dr Manisha Mendiratta, Director & Head – Pulmonology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, says, “A single reading does not necessarily indicate a serious problem and should be interpreted with the person’s symptoms and medical history. It is advisable to repeat the reading after resting and ensuring the oximeter is positioned correctly.”