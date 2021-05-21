Oxygen concentrator for home-based care: Five things to verify before using

May 21, 2021 4:40:33 pm
Patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 cases who require external oxygen support can use an oxygen concentrator. Medical experts suggest that the concentrator can be used if the oxygen saturation level is between 90-94, or those with oxygen levels even as low as 85, in case of scarcity.
How does a concentrator work? It sucks in atmospheric air, filter nitrogen and other gases, compresses remaining oxygen and dispenses it through the cannula.
For oxygen concentrators available for home-based care, there are some parameters that need to be checked to ensure good oxygen quality output, advised Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Take a look:
*Must provide a continuous flow of concentrated oxygen (less than 90 per cent) from room air through one oxygen outlet
*Minimum continuous flow of up to five litres per minute
*Contains oxygen monitor to verify concentration
*Digital or analogue meter that displays cumulative hours of device operation
*Oxygen concentrators of less than five litres per minute capacity may not be sold under the misleading label ‘For Home-Based COVID Care’.
