Why you may weigh more in the morning without actually gaining fat

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Day-to-day changes in body weight can occur for several reasons, including fluid balance, food intake, digestion, and bowel movements, and they don’t necessarily indicate a gain or loss of body fat. Understanding these factors helps individuals interpret fluctuations on the scale more accurately, without mistaking normal variations for changes in body fat.
Daily weight fluctuations reflect a range of normal physiological changes and should not be interpreted in isolation as evidence of fat gain or loss, stresses Dr Niraj Kumar, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare – Healthcity, adding that one of the most common causes of overnight weight gain is water retention.
“Consuming foods high in sodium, such as restaurant meals, packaged snacks and processed foods, can cause the body to retain more water, temporarily increasing weight,” he says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Additionally, carbohydrate intake can also influence weight fluctuations.
“The body stores carbohydrates as glycogen in the muscles and liver, and that binds water. Therefore, after consuming a carbohydrate-rich meal, a person may notice an increase in weight without a corresponding increase in body fat,” Dr Kumar explains.
Hydration levels also play an important role. According to Dr Kumar, drinking more fluids can temporarily increase body weight, whereas sweating, exercise, and dehydration may decrease it.
“Digestive processes can contribute to these fluctuations as well. Food consumed the previous evening may still be moving through the digestive tract the following morning. Similarly, constipation can temporarily increase weight due to stool accumulation in the bowel. Hormonal fluctuations, particularly around menstruation, can also lead to water retention and temporary weight gain in women,” he adds.
Differences in clothing, the time of day, recent food and fluid intake, and whether the bladder has been emptied can all affect the number on the scale.
“For more consistent results, individuals should weigh themselves in the morning, after using the washroom and before eating or drinking, using the same weighing scale each time,” Dr Kumar suggests.
An occasional overnight weight fluctuation is generally not a cause for concern. However, sudden, substantial or persistent changes should not be ignored, particularly if accompanied by symptoms such as swelling in the legs, breathlessness or reduced urine output. Dr Kumar says that these may indicate fluid retention associated with an underlying medical condition and warrant medical evaluation.
Monitoring weight trends over several days or weeks provides a more reliable picture of weight changes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.