Why you may weigh more in the morning without actually gaining fat

Weighing yourself in the morning, after using the toilet and before eating or drinking, can help provide more consistent readings. (Image Source: Freepik)

Day-to-day changes in body weight can occur for several reasons, including fluid balance, food intake, digestion, and bowel movements, and they don’t necessarily indicate a gain or loss of body fat. Understanding these factors helps individuals interpret fluctuations on the scale more accurately, without mistaking normal variations for changes in body fat.

What causes overnight weight gain?

Daily weight fluctuations reflect a range of normal physiological changes and should not be interpreted in isolation as evidence of fat gain or loss, stresses Dr Niraj Kumar, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare – Healthcity, adding that one of the most common causes of overnight weight gain is water retention.

“Consuming foods high in sodium, such as restaurant meals, packaged snacks and processed foods, can cause the body to retain more water, temporarily increasing weight,” he says.