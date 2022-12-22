Do you have a tendency to overeat? Here’s what can help

Owing to hectic work schedules, many of us end up eating out or ordering takeaways way too often. Also, since we (obviously) order our favourite foods, we also end up eating a little more than usual. But, if in the new year, you want to cut down on this habit that can lead to many health issues and weight gain, we are here with some help. Before moving on to the solution, it is essential to understand that overeating or overindulgence in foods regularly not only causes weight gain but may also lead to digestive disorders.

Check out what nutritionist Nidhi Sharma had to say on Instagram. “If our stomach could speak, it would just shout loudly in case of overfeeding. The stomach tries its best by creating some burps and discomfort when it’s full. However, we are very good at ignoring these signs and keep stuffing ourselves,” she said.

What can help?

According to Sharma,

Never skip a meal – Especially before a party. But, reduce the quantity by 15-20 per cent. This keeps one satiated such that one will not be hungry by the time the party starts. “In case you are very hungry, your logical mind will take a back seat and you will start eating emotionally. So never get into such situations,” said Sharma.

Start with your favourite items – If you love sweets, start with sweets and some starters. Don’t spend much time on the main course.

Low calorie items – In case you are on a diet and trying to lose weight, have stir fry vegetables, grilled items like panner tikka, tandoori chicken, etc and soups without cream. Stay away from greasy curries, as well as sweets.

Eat slow – Use a small spoon and cherish every bit of your dish. This will help you in feeling satiated even with a smaller quantity. Spend more time talking than eating.

Home remedies such as lemon water only do a superficial job by altering the pH level of digestive tract and provide temporary comfort. They don’t help with undigested food that just gets deposited as fat in your body, Sharma said.

Agreed Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai and said that one should avoid skipping or restricting meals to lower intake of calories. “Load up on fibre. Opt for beans, vegetables, oats, and fruit, that keep your body full and satisfied for longer and reduce the urge to overeat. It is a no-brainer that restricting meals or skipping them may cause you to eat more later in the day. Thus, you will end up gaining a lot of weight,” she told indianexpress.com.

Alongside, Dr Patel pointed out how journaling can help. “Keep a track of what you eat in a food diary to avoid overeating. Add enough protein to the diet. Protein will allow you to stay full and lower the urge to overeat,” she added.

