scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 01, 2021
Most read

How to overcome weakness post-Covid? Keep these tips in mind for faster recovery

As we fight the second wave, here are some simple tips for those recovering from Covid 19 infection

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2021 8:30:50 pm
weakness post covid, weakness tips, sunlight, how to fight weakness post covid, post covid protocols, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, immunity, how to build immunity,Here's how to deal with weakness post covid. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many Covid patients have reported fatigue and weakness post-testing negative after the 14-day period. In such a situation, the way forward for better recovery is good nutrition coupled with some essential tips for getting back to one’s daily routine. As we fight the second wave, here are tips for those recovering from Covid-19 infection which is an inflammatory condition that can have lasting effects for up to six-eight months even after getting cured, affecting different organs, especially the liver and lungs.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share a few tips that can help covid patients recover better.

While continuing to follow safety protocols, one needs to pay attention to nutrition, fitness and overall health.

Here’s what she mentioned:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Go easy on exercise. Start with slow walks, breathing exercises, and meditation. Your body needs rest. No intense workout

*Get 30 minutes of morning sunlight daily

*Have one date, handful of raisins, two almonds, two walnuts in the morning (all soaked overnight)

*Eat light and easy-to-digest food like lentil soups and rice gruel. Avoid excessive sugar, fried and processed foods

*Have nourishing khichdi on alternate days

*Drink moringa soup (two-three times a week)

*Have Cumin-Coriander-Fennel (CCF) tea twice a day, one-hour post meals

*Sleep early every night. “The better you sleep, the quicker you heal,” she said.

In a previous post, she also suggested certain tips for improving one’s immunity.

*Waking up early and getting morning sunlight makes you feel energetic, positive and vibrant. Also imparts you Vit D along with better absorption of calcium.

*Exercising in the morning makes you feel energetic throughout the day. Also improves your mood (by secreting happy hormones). Makes you flexible physically and mentally.

*Breathwork- Best for improving your oxygen levels at home. Pranayamas like anuloma-viloma, bhramri, kapalbhati, bhastrika can be done daily.

ALSO READ |Covid-19: Does lying face-down in ‘prone position’ improve oxygen levels?

*You can also drink herbal tea at home that helps improve your immunity.

*Limit usage of gadgets. Watch news (not more than one hour/day).

*Whenever you go out, wear a mask and maintain social distance.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Debu Chaudhari, pandit Debu Chaudhari passes away, art and music news, art culture news,Devabrata Chaudhuri, pandemic, covid, dementia, indianexpress.com, debu chaudhuri dead, pratik chaudhuri,
Pandit Debu Chaudhuri passes away: A pictorial tribute to the sitar maestro

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News

Advertisement
x