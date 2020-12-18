scorecardresearch
Friday, December 18, 2020
Five simple tips to combat fatigue and lethargy

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur shared these easy tips to counter tiredness and stay active throughout the day

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 18, 2020 11:40:11 am
Do you often feel lethargic after waking up in the morning? That is why, even though sleep or rest is considered the best way to rejuvenate the body and tide over lethargy, sometimes you need to do more than just that. What can help are some basic tweaks to your everyday routine.

Want to know more?

Here are the top five tips from dietitian Lavleen Kaur that we thought would help you immensely.

*Eat one fig, two dates and 3-4 soaked black raisins first thing in the morning. Iron content helps with a good supply of oxygen to your cells.

*Chew clove or small cardamom or jaggery with fennel seeds to prevent feeling lethargic post-meal. It maintains blood sugar levels.

*Don’t start your day with caffeine. “It does give you that kickstart, but only temporarily, and at the end of the day slows down your Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) and switches on your desire to sip on caffeine again,” she remarked.

*Stay hydrated – simplest way. “No fixed amount of glasses in a day. There is no one number. Check the colour of your urine to determine dehydration,” she mentioned.

*Take a break from gadgets. “Spend time with family, not with phones at night. It gives a signal to your body to activate brain functioning, and switch off dullness that occurs due to blue light,” mentioned Kaur.

