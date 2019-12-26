Oranges: Why you shouldn’t avoid them this winter

Oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Winter is here, and much like cold water and ice creams people tend to stay away from certain fruits for the fear of catching a cold. But what they don’t realise is that the common cold is mostly a result of low immunity levels. A fruit that people say one should avoid during this season is oranges — the pulpy, versatile fruit that actually makes for a healthy snack. But should you have it during winter?

A walk through the markets, and you would come across oranges being sold aplenty. The fruit, which is easily available during winter, is rich in antioxidants which help keep winter ailments at bay. This is why at least one orange a day is recommended for good health.

Take a quick look at the numerous benefits of the pulpy fruit.

*It has zero fat, is low in calories and is a rich source of anti-oxidants, all of which make it an amazing option if you are looking to shed that extra kilo or two. Soluble fibre keeps you fuller for long, thereby, preventing hunger pangs and overeating. This may further lead to less calorie intake, helping in weight loss.

*The fibre in oranges are good for the digestive system and in relieving constipation. Fibre also helps reduce cholesterol, which is helpful in keeping you in good health. Fibre also helps in keeping the blood sugar levels in control.

*Oranges provide a good source of folic acid, potassium to maintain a healthy blood pressure level, and is also an excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin C, which has been shown to help support a healthy immune system.

*Oranges are rich in calcium which is associated with a healthy bone structure, and teeth.

*Vitamin C stimulates the production of white cells in the body which improves the immune system. Citric acid found in oranges makes you cough out phlegm while its vitamin C prevents phlegm buildup. So, eating oranges regularly is said to keep viral infections away. However, if you want the benefits of vitamin C, you’ll need to consume it every day, and not just when you experience cold symptoms.

*Regular consumption of oranges is said to significantly reduce the risk of developing kidney stones too.

So, will you be adding a orange to your plate this winter?

