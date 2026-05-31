Orange vs kinnow: Which has more Vitamin C? Expert answers

Oranges and kinnows are two of the most popular citrus fruits in India, celebrated not just for their sweet, tangy flavours but also for their health benefits. Both fruits are packed with vitamin C, antioxidants and fibre, making them excellent choices for boosting immunity during the colder months. Yet, they differ in terms of acidity, digestibility, and their ability to retain nutrients throughout the season. Understanding these differences can help consumers pick the fruit that best suits their health needs.

Kinnow slightly ahead

Dr T N K Suriyaprakash, Principal of the College of Pharmacy at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, says, “While both oranges and kinnows are excellent sources of vitamin C, kinnow usually contains slightly more. This is because kinnow is a hybrid citrus fruit with naturally higher acidity, which helps it retain vitamin C more effectively.”