Orange vs kinnow: Which has more Vitamin C? Expert answers

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Oranges and kinnows are two of the most popular citrus fruits in India, celebrated not just for their sweet, tangy flavours but also for their health benefits. Both fruits are packed with vitamin C, antioxidants and fibre, making them excellent choices for boosting immunity during the colder months. Yet, they differ in terms of acidity, digestibility, and their ability to retain nutrients throughout the season. Understanding these differences can help consumers pick the fruit that best suits their health needs.
Dr T N K Suriyaprakash, Principal of the College of Pharmacy at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, says, “While both oranges and kinnows are excellent sources of vitamin C, kinnow usually contains slightly more. This is because kinnow is a hybrid citrus fruit with naturally higher acidity, which helps it retain vitamin C more effectively.”
Vitamin C is a key nutrient for immunity, tissue repair, and overall health. According to Dr Suriyaprakash, “Kinnow’s higher acidity allows them to preserve vitamin C better than oranges, giving them a slight edge in terms of potency. However, the difference is modest, and both fruits remain excellent sources of this essential vitamin.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The vitamin content of oranges and kinnows varies with season and storage conditions. Dr Suriyaprakash notes, “Vitamin C levels are generally higher in winter, which is the peak season for both fruits. Over time, vitamin C naturally reduces in storage. Fruits kept at room temperature lose nutrients faster, whereas refrigeration helps preserve vitamin C for longer periods.”
For individuals with sensitive stomachs or acid reflux, the choice of citrus fruit can make a difference. “Oranges tend to be gentler on the stomach and are usually better tolerated by people prone to acidity,” says Dr Suriyaprakash. “Kinnows, while nutritious, are more acidic and may cause discomfort in sensitive individuals. Choosing the right fruit depends on your digestive comfort as well as nutritional needs.”
Both oranges and kinnows offer a wealth of nutrients beyond vitamin C, including antioxidants and dietary fibre, which support overall health and immunity. Dr Suriyaprakash says, “Kinnows have a slight advantage in antioxidant content. Both fruits contribute significantly to immunity, and incorporating either or both into a balanced diet is beneficial.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.