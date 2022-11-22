Forget chai, kick-start your day with ‘orange peel tea’ on an empty stomach

Enjoying citrusy oranges is not just a delicious experience but also a healthy one. This all-time favourite fruit helps boost immunity, heart health, and skin health, and helps manage your blood pressure levels, in addition to tickling your taste buds with its sweet and sour juice. But, did you know that not just its flesh, orange peel is equally beneficial for you?

Armen Adamjan, a content creator known for sharing a variety of food hacks on social media, took to Instagram to share why you shouldn’t be throwing away those orange peels as waste. “Orange peels have so many benefits that I couldn’t mention all in this one video,” he wrote. Take a look at how he used these peels to prepare ‘orange peel tea’.

Here’s how you can prepare it, as per Adamjan.

*Put the peels in a pan.

*Bake them in the oven for 30 minutes at 200 degrees.

*Next, turn them into fine powder using a blender or a coffee grinder.

Your golden powder is ready! “Grab a teabag, add 1 teaspoon of this powder, put it in a cup and add some hot water to it. Drink some orange tea,” he said, sharing how this powder can be used to make orange tea.

Talking about the benefits, Adamjan said, “It is packed with vitamins, is good for digestion, treats heartburn, acidity, bad breath, and even cures hangovers.”

Agreeing, Mohini Dongre, Senior Dietician, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram said orange peel tea helps improves digestion, regulates blood sugar, aids in weight loss, increases collagen formation and improves respiratory health. “To make orange peel tea, just combine fresh or dried orange peels and water in a pot with a lid, bring to a boil, and then remove from the heat. Allow the orange peels to steep for an hour or more before straining and discarding the used peels,” she said, sharing another method of making this tea.

Orange peels have tons of health benefits (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Orange peels have tons of health benefits (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

According to the expert, the strong flavour of the tea can cause an increase in saliva and stomach acids. “Drinking this tea every morning can assist to stimulate the digestive system and enhance nutritional absorption from the diet. Furthermore, the high nutrient content of vitamin C in it can increase your metabolism and immunity. Drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning can help treat any digestive issues,” she added.

It also helps aid bowel movements due to the presence of a substance called pectin. “If you suffer from constipation, use this cure as a natural preventative measure. Orange peel may also help with overall digestive health as well as acid reflux and heartburn.”

However, Dongre warned that orange peels contain synephrine which has been linked to cardiovascular system effects such as high blood pressure (hypertension), arrhythmias (irregular heart rhythms), a fast heart rate (tachycardia), fainting, heart palpitations, and chest tightness. “Avoid goods containing orange peel extract until you have spoken with your doctor, especially if you have a personal or family history of heart problems,” she suggested.

But its not just for tea, according to Adamjan, you can also mix one teaspoon of this powder with some honey and a tiny bit of water to make a paste. “Use it as a face wash exfoliator as orange peels help with dry and itchy skin because they hydrate it. Get rid of dead skin cells, leaving your skin glowing.”

