scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Oral health: Three things to consider when buying a toothbrush

“The brush should exert little or no pressure on the teeth,” said Dr Diksha Tahilramani Batra, a prosthodontist, said.

toothbrushAlthough there may be many right ways of brushing your teeth, the most common technique that dentists recommend is rolling motion. (Photo: Pixabay)

A good toothbrush forms the basis of good oral hygiene. Yet, many of us do not put in a lot of thought into the material, the design, and any additional features before buying a toothbrush. That, experts say, is a habit one must do away with. To help you make the right choices, Dr Diksha Tahilramani Batra, a prosthodontist, implantologist and smile design specialist, suggests some things to keep in mind when selecting a toothbrush for yourself, and also the best technique to brush teeth.

The material, shape, and texture of the bristles

Bristles are usually made of nylon. But ensure that they are really soft or even extra soft. Their shape does not matter much, and you can choose from multiple options like criss-cross action and straight designs. “These days bristles also come infused with materials like activated charcoal. While you can use them, ensure that they are soft. Such materials can also cause increased wear and tear of the teeth,” Dr Diksha told indianexpress.com.

Also Read |National Plastic Surgery Day: Do silicone implants increase risk of breast cancer?
The bristles of a brush should be soft or extra soft. (Photo: Freepik)

Brush design

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

The brush head is the second most important thing that should be considered before buying a brush. “The head should be small and sleek; it should allow you access to the rear areas of your mouth. Also, make sure the brush handle provides a good grip,” she stressed.

Additional features

These days, brushes come with additional features that help you clean your gums and tongue. “For sensitive teeth, make sure to pick a brush with soft bristles. The brush should exert little or no pressure on the teeth,” she suggested.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Right brushing technique

While we brush daily, many do not know the best way to clean our teeth properly. “The most common technique that dentists recommend is the rolling motion. It requires you to make circles around each tooth covering both your teeth and your gums. It is suggested to brush in a direction away from your gums to ensure that food is getting pushed out,” the dentist explains.

Advertisement

“If this seems too complex, then it is best to get an automated or battery-operated brush. You just need to hold it for a few seconds and move it in the same manner, motioning away from your teeth and gums covering each tooth or a few teeth at a time so it can clean properly without us having to worry about it,” she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 10:00:56 am
Next Story

Ishaan Khatter scolds Karan Johar for ‘drilling and grilling’ Ananya Panday about their relationship: ‘You were rather mean to her…’

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match
Watch Video

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again
Follow Live Updates

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Echoes of Gehlot-Pilot feud in Rajasthan Youth Congress row

Echoes of Gehlot-Pilot feud in Rajasthan Youth Congress row

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

'Substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016: Former Disney CEO

'Substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016: Former Disney CEO

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium
Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'
Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

sabarmati river art installation
This art installation, on Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati river, wants you to take in the ‘visual joy’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement