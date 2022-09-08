Oral health: Three things to consider when buying a toothbrush

A good toothbrush forms the basis of good oral hygiene. Yet, many of us do not put in a lot of thought into the material, the design, and any additional features before buying a toothbrush. That, experts say, is a habit one must do away with. To help you make the right choices, Dr Diksha Tahilramani Batra, a prosthodontist, implantologist and smile design specialist, suggests some things to keep in mind when selecting a toothbrush for yourself, and also the best technique to brush teeth.

The material, shape, and texture of the bristles

Bristles are usually made of nylon. But ensure that they are really soft or even extra soft. Their shape does not matter much, and you can choose from multiple options like criss-cross action and straight designs. “These days bristles also come infused with materials like activated charcoal. While you can use them, ensure that they are soft. Such materials can also cause increased wear and tear of the teeth,” Dr Diksha told indianexpress.com.

The bristles of a brush should be soft or extra soft. (Photo: Freepik) The bristles of a brush should be soft or extra soft. (Photo: Freepik)

Brush design

The brush head is the second most important thing that should be considered before buying a brush. “The head should be small and sleek; it should allow you access to the rear areas of your mouth. Also, make sure the brush handle provides a good grip,” she stressed.

Additional features

These days, brushes come with additional features that help you clean your gums and tongue. “For sensitive teeth, make sure to pick a brush with soft bristles. The brush should exert little or no pressure on the teeth,” she suggested.

Right brushing technique

While we brush daily, many do not know the best way to clean our teeth properly. “The most common technique that dentists recommend is the rolling motion. It requires you to make circles around each tooth covering both your teeth and your gums. It is suggested to brush in a direction away from your gums to ensure that food is getting pushed out,” the dentist explains.

“If this seems too complex, then it is best to get an automated or battery-operated brush. You just need to hold it for a few seconds and move it in the same manner, motioning away from your teeth and gums covering each tooth or a few teeth at a time so it can clean properly without us having to worry about it,” she added.

