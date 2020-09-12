5 ways to take care of oral health when you are sick

Ensure these oral practices if you are sick. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The current health crisis has made a lot of people put their dental appointments on hold. But unlike other things, dental health is something which is not given much importance, and at times is even ignored. This can lead to the problem worsening, especially if you fall sick during the monsoon season.

Below, Dr Tanvir Singh, B D S., M D S (ortho) and director, Dentem shares a few simple tips to take care of your oral health when you have the flu:

1. Maintain a proper oral health regime

Brushing twice a day is a must. You have to keep your teeth clean at all times, and especially your tongue. This is because when you have a flue, a bacterial coating develops on your tongue which must be cleaned daily with glycerine and cotton swab. You will definitely feel fresh and your oral cavity will be bacteria-free.

2. Rinse and gargle at least 2-3 times a day

Make a good mouth wash at home. You can make one by adding black pepper, ginger, turmeric, and basil leaves to water and boiling it. This will also give you an extra shot of vitamin C to boost your immunity while cleaning your oral cavity. Rinse 3-4 times a day and swirl for at least 30 secs for maximum effect. You can warm and use for gargles too in order to give a soothing effect to your throat. You can also add aloe vera for extra benefits.

Ensure you are drinking water. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Ensure you are drinking water. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

3. Drinking water

Keep yourself hydrated as much as possible. Water should be your first choice when it comes to hydrating yourself and also washing away extra particles from the teeth. Water also improves the quality of the saliva, avoids dryness of the mouth in turns fights bad breath and cavities. So one solution to all oral health problems. One can also drink fresh sugar-free, fruit and vegetable juices, lemon water, ice tea preferably mint, etc but avoid high sugar and aerated drinks.

4. Avoid sugar-loaded cough and cold syrups.

Cough syrups are common prescriptions when you have cough and flu. But these sugar-loaded syrups can cause cavities and further damage to the oral cavity as they stick around your mouth and cause an influx of bacteria. If possible, opt for sugar-free varieties.

5. Diet

We are what we eat, especially when the health is not at its best, it’s very important to eat right. Vitamins and minerals both in the form of diet and supplements. At the same time, it should be non-sticky and non-starchy actually munching crispy fruits and vegetables like apple which is also called a natural toothbrush can keep teeth clean and help remove the extra layer of plaque around teeth keeping them healthy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd