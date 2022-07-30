Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose

July 30, 2022 9:40:20 pm
By Ismaeel Yunusa
Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published.
Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries or certain conditions like cancer. Opioids are also a common drug of abuse. In the U., over 70 per cent of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Because many patients with depression also experience chronic pain, opioids are often coprescribed with antidepressants like SSRIs.
Subscriber Only Stories
Prior research has shown that certain SSRIs, namely fluoxetine (Prozac or Sarafem) and paroxetine (Paxil, Pexeva or Brisdelle), can strongly inhibit a liver enzyme crucial to the proper breakdown of drugs in the body, including oxycodone.
The resulting increased concentration of oxycodone in the blood may lead to accidental overdose.
To see whether different types of SSRIs might affect a patient’s risk of overdosing on oxycodone, my colleagues and I examined data from three large US health insurance claims databases. We included over 2 million adults who began taking oxycodone while using SSRIs between 2000 and 2020. The average age of the group was around 50, and a little over 72 per cent were women. A little over 30 per cent were taking the SSRIs paroxetine and fluoxetine.
We found that patients taking paroxetine or fluoxetine had a 23 per cent higher risk of overdosing on oxycodone than those using other SSRIs.
About 30 per cent of patients with chronic pain experience adverse drug interactions while taking opioids. Other types of drugs have been shown to increase the risk of overdose and other harmful interactions.
These include some muscle relaxants commonly used to treat pain, benzodiazepines commonly used to treat anxiety or poor sleep and some antipsychotics commonly used to treat schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
Similarly, in 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required drugmakers to include new warnings on using gabapentinoids, a class of drugs commonly used to treat epilepsy and pain, concurrently with opioids and other drugs that suppress the central nervous system. This mandate was due to an increased risk of dangerously reduced breathing rates that can result in overdose and death when these drugs are taken together.
The findings from our study offer insight on which of the most commonly used antidepressants could most likely lead to opioid overdose. Further investigation of how other drugs interact with opioids could help doctors and patients better understand which drugs are safe to take at the same time.
The author is Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Outcomes Sciences, University of South Carolina South Carolina
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watchPremium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spotted in Dubai ahead of her birthday. See pics
Cadaver trailer: Amala Paul plays police surgeon in this gory investigative thriller
Behind Kejriwal govt liquor policy flip-flop: L-G heat, Sisodia under cloud, rollout fiasco
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urged to meet kin of all three murder victims, pay equal compensation
DHFL scam: CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter from Pune premises of builder Avinash Bhosale
Dhawan to lead, Washington, Kuldeep and Chahar return: India announce squad for Zimbabwe tour
Russo Brothers say they’re ‘huge fans’ of SS Rajamouli, call RRR ‘amazing’
Vijay Deverakonda says ‘dance is unfair to men because women don’t have to do anything’; Ananya Panday reacts: ‘What nonsense’
Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in this sheer ivory sari; take a look
‘He called his wife 5 mins before the crash, said he would be home soon…’: Kin of man killed in Ghaziabad accident
Two dead, eight injured after cement truck crashes into 3 vehicles in Ghaziabad
Blow to Sunak campaign as ex-candidate backs rival for UK PM