Ophthalmologist details case of young boy who ‘went to party in a club and lost my vision the next day’, shares diagnosis

Dr Ashish Markan, an ophthalmologist, recently shared the case of a young boy who experienced sudden loss of vision in his right eye, “with a presenting visual acuity of 6/18.” “Fundus examination [a test to check for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration] revealed a macular injury with disruption of the outer retinal layers,” the expert noted, further stressing that on history taking, it was revealed that the “patient had repeatedly stared into laser lights used by a DJ. He reported that the laser beams entered his eyes several times.”

But what exactly happened?

Describing the case as ‘laser-induced maculopathy,’ a condition in which bright laser light damages the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp vision, Dr Markan wrote that even brief or repeated exposure can cause retinal burns, leading to blurred or distorted vision. “Symptoms may include reduced vision, central scotomas, or difficulty reading. Avoiding direct exposure to laser lights is essential, as some retinal damage can be permanent. Early evaluation and follow-up improve visual outcomes,” he added.