Ophthalmologist details case of young boy who ‘went to party in a club and lost my vision the next day’, shares diagnosis

Next time you go to clubbing, don't forget to take extra care of your eyes!

google-preferred-btn
eyeLong exposure to laser can cause significant damage to the eyes (Images: Unsplash)

Dr Ashish Markan, an ophthalmologist, recently shared the case of a young boy who experienced sudden loss of vision in his right eye, “with a presenting visual acuity of 6/18.” “Fundus examination [a test to check for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration] revealed a macular injury with disruption of the outer retinal layers,” the expert noted, further stressing that on history taking, it was revealed that the “patient had repeatedly stared into laser lights used by a DJ. He reported that the laser beams entered his eyes several times.”

But what exactly happened?

Describing the case as ‘laser-induced maculopathy,’ a condition in which bright laser light damages the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp vision, Dr Markan wrote that even brief or repeated exposure can cause retinal burns, leading to blurred or distorted vision. “Symptoms may include reduced vision, central scotomas, or difficulty reading. Avoiding direct exposure to laser lights is essential, as some retinal damage can be permanent. Early evaluation and follow-up improve visual outcomes,” he added.

eye Lases used during parties and clubbing can harm the eyes (Image: Unsplash)

Risks and Symptoms

According to Dr Ashwin Santosh Shetty, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, “vision loss from laser exposure during clubbing or partying is rare, but it can happen in unsafe conditions.” Adding that most club lasers are designed to move quickly, so brief exposure usually does not cause permanent harm, he said: “However, high-power or poorly regulated lasers, especially strong green ones aimed directly at the crowd for several seconds, can damage the retina.”

Repeated exposure increases the risk, Dr Shetty continued, because the eye focuses laser light onto a small spot, intensifying its effect. “Damage may include blurred vision, blind spots, or reduced sharpness of sight. Retinal cells do not repair easily, so some injuries can be long-lasting or permanent. Dark environments like clubs, where pupils are wide open, increase this risk.”

Also Read | ‘Went hiking at 15000 ft. and suddenly lost my vision in the right eye’: Eye surgeon shares rare case of high altitude retinopathy

He advised anyone exposed to lasers to watch for warning signs: blurred or distorted vision, difficulty focusing, dark spots, flashes of light, or sensitivity to bright light. “Eye pain, headache, or a burning sensation may also occur. Symptoms can appear immediately or hours later. If any vision changes persist, medical care is essential.”

Urgency is key. “Seeing an eye doctor after laser exposure should be treated as urgent, ideally the same day,” Dr. Shetty stressed. Early evaluation improves outcomes and may prevent long-term damage. Treatments for laser-induced maculopathy exist, such as rest, avoiding further light exposure, anti-inflammatory medicines, or steroid eye drops. In some cases, injections or laser therapy may be required. “Full reversal isn’t always possible, but early diagnosis gives the best chance of recovery,” he said.

Precaution is simple but vital: avoid staring directly at lasers, keep a safe distance, look away if beams approach your eyes, and wear protective eyewear if possible. “Even short exposure can be harmful,” Dr Shetty emphasised.

 

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'I was married to a celebrity but...': Sutapa Sikdar reflects on bond with late Irrfan Khan, not being in 'awe of him'
Irrfan Khan
Inside Alia Bhatt’s 'miserable leg day': Experts explain how to balance cardio, strength, and nutrition
Alia Bhatt leg day
Is sooji 'just a glorified version of maida'?
sooji
'Fame came easily to me by virtue of whose daughter I was': Jahnvi Kapoor on self-worth and external validation
jahnvi
Advertisement
PHOTOS
winnie the pooh
Meet A.A. Milne: The creator of Winnie the Pooh
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Meta faces new lawsuit over WhatsApp privacy, security claims: What are the allegations?
Jawhar Sircar, William Dalrymple, WhatsApp history,
'I was married to a celebrity but...': Sutapa Sikdar reflects on bond with late Irrfan Khan, not being in 'awe of him'
Irrfan Khan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement