Ophthalmologist details case of young boy who ‘went to party in a club and lost my vision the next day’, shares diagnosis

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Dr Ashish Markan, an ophthalmologist, recently shared the case of a young boy who experienced sudden loss of vision in his right eye, “with a presenting visual acuity of 6/18.” “Fundus examination [a test to check for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration] revealed a macular injury with disruption of the outer retinal layers,” the expert noted, further stressing that on history taking, it was revealed that the “patient had repeatedly stared into laser lights used by a DJ. He reported that the laser beams entered his eyes several times.”
But what exactly happened?
Describing the case as ‘laser-induced maculopathy,’ a condition in which bright laser light damages the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp vision, Dr Markan wrote that even brief or repeated exposure can cause retinal burns, leading to blurred or distorted vision. “Symptoms may include reduced vision, central scotomas, or difficulty reading. Avoiding direct exposure to laser lights is essential, as some retinal damage can be permanent. Early evaluation and follow-up improve visual outcomes,” he added.
According to Dr Ashwin Santosh Shetty, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, “vision loss from laser exposure during clubbing or partying is rare, but it can happen in unsafe conditions.” Adding that most club lasers are designed to move quickly, so brief exposure usually does not cause permanent harm, he said: “However, high-power or poorly regulated lasers, especially strong green ones aimed directly at the crowd for several seconds, can damage the retina.”
Repeated exposure increases the risk, Dr Shetty continued, because the eye focuses laser light onto a small spot, intensifying its effect. “Damage may include blurred vision, blind spots, or reduced sharpness of sight. Retinal cells do not repair easily, so some injuries can be long-lasting or permanent. Dark environments like clubs, where pupils are wide open, increase this risk.”
He advised anyone exposed to lasers to watch for warning signs: blurred or distorted vision, difficulty focusing, dark spots, flashes of light, or sensitivity to bright light. “Eye pain, headache, or a burning sensation may also occur. Symptoms can appear immediately or hours later. If any vision changes persist, medical care is essential.”
Urgency is key. “Seeing an eye doctor after laser exposure should be treated as urgent, ideally the same day,” Dr. Shetty stressed. Early evaluation improves outcomes and may prevent long-term damage. Treatments for laser-induced maculopathy exist, such as rest, avoiding further light exposure, anti-inflammatory medicines, or steroid eye drops. In some cases, injections or laser therapy may be required. “Full reversal isn’t always possible, but early diagnosis gives the best chance of recovery,” he said.
Precaution is simple but vital: avoid staring directly at lasers, keep a safe distance, look away if beams approach your eyes, and wear protective eyewear if possible. “Even short exposure can be harmful,” Dr Shetty emphasised.
View this post on Instagram
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Pakistan on Sunday announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka just a day after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi cast doubt over the team's participation in the tournament. Former captain Babar Azam has been included in the squad despite coming into it after a dismal campaign in his debut season in the Big Bash League.