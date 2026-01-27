Leading oncologist says oral cavity cancer is competing with breast cancer: ‘I would run after them to spit it out’

Being aware of daily habits and paying attention to minor symptoms can stop the disease before it progresses

Lifestyle changes are happening faster than our bodies can keep up with. Long work hours, high stress, irregular meals, poor sleep, and easy access to harmful substances are changing disease patterns. Cancers that were once rare are now more common because everyday habits strongly influence how our cells function over time. Leading oncologist Dr Sewanti Limaye said oral cavity cancer is actually competing with breast cancer. “It’s been nine years now that I have been back in India, and the first few observations that I had were of the people working at my place with women chewing tobacco. I would run after them to spit it out. It’s such a common practice. Oral cavity cancers are also on the rise. Huge problem statement in India,” she told Soha Ali Khan on her podcast.

Oral cavity cancer has emerged as one of the most common cancers in the country, and in certain regions and populations, its numbers are comparable to and sometimes even exceed those of breast cancer, said Dr Hitesh Singhavi, consultant, head and neck oncosurgery, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

Dr Singhavi said that the observation is largely accurate in the Indian context for the overall population, but when it is gender-specific, they are poles apart. “Examples we see 1,43,000 new oral cancer cases every year, with a 1:6 ratio biased towards males. So oral cancer is the most common cancer in males. We see approximately 1,92,000 breast cancer cases, with more than 98 per cent of cases occurring in females. So, oral cancer is catching up more in males and breast cancers in females,” clarified Dr Singhavi.

What’s driving oral cavity cancer risk?

The mouth is directly affected by what we eat and drink. “Tobacco, chewing Areca nut, alcohol, chronic irritation from sharp teeth, and poor oral hygiene constantly irritate the mouth lining. Over the years, this ongoing damage hinders healing and raises the risk of abnormal cell growth. A small ulcer or patch can often go unnoticed,” said Dr Singhavi.

What makes this particularly concerning is that oral cancers are strongly linked to preventable habits such as tobacco and areca nut chewing, which are widely prevalent and socially accepted, including among women.

“Unlike breast cancer, which is influenced by multiple biological and hormonal factors, oral cavity cancer is largely driven by lifestyle choices. This means that while the disease burden is high, it is also one of the most preventable cancers. The rising numbers reflect not just medical risk, but a public health and behavioural challenge that needs far greater awareness and intervention,” said Dr Singhavi.

What lifestyle factors influence breast cancer risk?

From this perspective, breast cancer risk is closely tied to metabolic and hormonal health, Dr Singhavi said. “Poor sleep, little physical activity, weight gain, and chronic stress disrupt hormone balance, which indirectly affects breast tissue health.”

Why do people miss early warning signs?

Early signs in the mouth are often painless. “Small mouth sores, white patches, or stiffness similar to benign ulcers are often ignored or treated with home remedies. Since eating and speaking continue as normal, the urgency to address these issues fades,” said Dr Singhavi.

What helps?

Avoiding tobacco in any form, cutting down on alcohol, maintaining oral hygiene, staying active, and seeking prompt evaluation for persistent mouth changes can greatly reduce risk.

Also Read | ‘Don’t ignore a lump or a mouth ulcer that won’t heal’: Oncologist explains early symptoms of India’s most common cancers

“Oral cavity cancer is mostly preventable. Being aware of daily habits and paying attention to minor symptoms can stop the disease before it progresses,” said Dr Singhavi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

