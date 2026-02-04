Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with ‘sharp teeth,’ says ‘It could have been identified’

Oncologist Dr Akshay Kewlani recently detailed the case of a “young 21-year-old” who came to the OPD (outpatient department) with oral cavity cancer. “Now it is very difficult to believe that not smoking or chewing tobacco can cause cancer, but this guy had it. You will be shocked to know the reason why he developed tongue cancer. Non-tobacco-related tongue cancer is very common among young individuals because of sharp teeth. The corner of a sharp teeth can cause tongue bites and when it is clenched…it causes trauma…which causes chronic inflammation…which turns into cancer. Tongue cancer is the worst.”

Dr Kewlani added, “Not many people go to a dentist six-monthly or annually. It could have been identified. All it takes is to rub it down so that frequent tongue bites won’t happen.”

Agreeing, Dr Hitesh Singhavi, consultant and head and neck oncosurgeon at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said such cases are possible. “While nearly 85 per cent of oral cancers are linked to tobacco and alcohol, about 15 per cent occur in patients without these habits.”

In this case, the only identifiable factor was repeated injury to the tongue from a sharp tooth that had been causing trauma for nearly six months. “While chronic mucosal trauma is not classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, it is increasingly recognised as a possible contributing factor, especially in patients with no exposure to tobacco or alcohol. Importantly, we need larger studies to validate a direct cause-and-effect relationship further,” said Dr Singhavi.

The teeth should not be sharp (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The teeth should not be sharp (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Does chronic irritation really increase cancer risk?

Chronic irritation leads to ongoing inflammation, meaning tissues are constantly damaged and repaired. “Over time, this repeated cycle may disrupt normal cell behaviour and create conditions that favour malignant change. This risk becomes more relevant when no other established cancer-causing factors are present,” said Dr Singhavi.

What early warning signs should people not ignore?

Dr Singhavi said that key red flags include a persistent mouth ulcer lasting more than 3 weeks, repeated injury or biting in the same area, unexplained lumps, unprovoked bleeding, loose teeth without a dental cause, pain when moving the tongue, or unexplained changes in speech. “These symptoms are often dismissed as minor dental issues,” elucidated Dr Singhavi.

Story continues below this ad

Why is dental awareness so crucial in prevention?

Dr Singhavi stressed that an early dental evaluation could have identified and easily fixed the sharp tooth. “Smoothing a sharp edge is a simple fix, but when neglected, it allows trauma to continue for months or years, raising the risk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akshay Kewlani, MD (@dr.akshaykewlani)

What to note?

Early diagnosis makes a big difference. “Early attention saves on treatment intensity, cost, and quality of life, said Dr Singhavi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.